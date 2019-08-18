Medvedev wins W&S title on third attempt
MASON, Ohio — Daniil Medvedev beat David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-4 on Sunday at the Western & Southern Open for his first Masters 1000 title.
It was his third straight final at the event, but the first time he’d won.
soccer
Fight involving rival fans kills 4 in Honduras
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Four people have died from injuries sustained during a fight between fans of the rival Honduran soccer teams Motagua and Olimpia.
The violence began when fans of the Olimpia team threw stones and other objects Saturday evening at a bus carrying Motagua players to the National Stadium, breaking windows and injuring three players.
The National League and police suspended the game, but a fight broke out between fans of the teams at and around the stadium. Fists flew and gunfire was heard before police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Chelsea draws first match for Lampard
LONDON — Frank Lampard did not get the Chelsea homecoming he craved as his wait for a first win as manager went on following a 1-1 draw with Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.
Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time record scorer, was in charge at Stamford Bridge for the first time since his offseason appointment. He had to settle for a point as Mason Mount’s seventh-minute goal was canceled out by Wilfred Ndidi’s second-half header.
auto racing
Power wins race shortened by weather
LONG POND, Pa. — Will Power won the shortened race Sunday at Pocono Raceway, the 13th straight season he’s won an IndyCar race. The race was called with 72 laps left because of lightning and severe weather in the area.
college football
Freshman QB gets first team status for UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown says true freshman quarterback Sam Howell will start working with the first-team offense in preseason practices.
Brown said Sunday that Howell’s consistency had given him an edge in a three-way competition with redshirt freshmen Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder.
The Tar Heels open against South Carolina in Charlotte on Aug. 31.
Newman named QB starter for Deacons
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jamie Newman will begin the season as Wake Forest’s starting quarterback, coach Dave Clawson announced Sunday.
Newman beat out Sam Hartman, who started the first nine games of 2018 as a freshman before suffering a season-ending leg injury.
Wake Forest opens Aug. 30 against Utah State.
Mixed martial arts
Miocic reclaims belt by defeating Cormier
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Stipe Miocic stopped Daniel Cormier with a barrage of punches in the fourth round, reclaiming his heavyweight title with a stunning comeback victory on Saturday night at UFC 241.
Nate Diaz also returned from a three-year hiatus with a dominant decision victory over Anthony Pettis.
Miocic appeared to be losing the first three rounds of his rematch with Cormier, but the determined firefighter from Cleveland finally hurt him with a body shot and finished with right hands.
media
Longtime broadcaster Whitaker dies at 95
NEW YORK — Jack Whitaker, 95, whose Hall of Fame broadcasting career ranged from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat’s Triple Crown to short essays from major sporting events, died of natural causes in Devon, Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Whitaker, a Philadelphia native who was wounded on Omaha Beach three days after the D-Day Invasion, began his broadcast career at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia and spent 22 years for CBS Sports.
He worked for ABC from 1982 in the news and sports divisions, and was part of the network’s Olympics coverage in 1984 and 1988.