GOLF
Jones wins 2nd Aussie Open title by 1 stroke
SYDNEY — Cruising for most of the final round and a leader after the second and third, Matt Jones suddenly needed to make a big putt on his final hole for a second Australian Open title.
He came through, making a testing four-foot par putt on the 18th to hold off Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke after a 2-under 69.
Oosthuizen (66) eagled the 18th to apply the pressure.
Danish rookie wins Mauritius Open
BEL OMBRE, Mauritius — Danish rookie Rasmus Hojgaard won a three-way playoff at the Mauritius Open with an eagle to become the third youngest winner on the European Tour on Sunday.
The 18-year-old Hojgaard overcame two bogeys in his opening nine and birdied the last hole in a round of 4-under 68 to get to 19 under overall, tied for first with Antoine Rozner of France and Renato Paratore of Italy.
Langers claim Father Son Challenge title
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jason Langer made a 16-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff Sunday to give father Bernard his fourth victory in the PNC Father Son Challenge.
The Langers closed with a second straight 12-under 60 to match Retief and Leo Goosen and Tom and Thomas Lehman atop the leaderboard in the scramble event for major champions at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.
MLB
Hefner becomes Mets pitching coach
NEW YORK — The Mets have hired Jeremy Hefner as pitching coach, Hensley Meulens as bench coach and Tony DeFrancesco as first base coach under new manager Carlos Beltrán.
The 33-year-old Hefner pitched for New York from 2012-13. He was a major league advance scout for Minnesota in 2017 and ‘18, then was assistant pitching coach last season. Hefner replaces 82-year-old Phil Regan, who took over when Dave Eiland was fired on June 20.
Meulens, 52, replaces Jim Riggleman. He was San Francisco’s bench coach for the past two seasons.
SOCCER
Leicester collects 8th straight EPL win
LONDON — A club-record eighth successive Premier League victory for Leicester. An eighth straight game scoring for Jamie Vardy.
Leicester has rolled the clock back four years with another title challenge that gained more momentum Sunday with Vardy netting twice in a 4-1 win over Aston Villa.
The problem for Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is that Liverpool is eight points in front. There is still more than half the season remaining and a meeting between the top two on Dec. 26.
BOXING
Joshua planning to defend titles in Britain
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Anthony Joshua is set for a London homecoming to start his second reign as world heavyweight champion, with his next fight likely to take place at the recently built stadium of Premier League soccer club Tottenham.
Joshua reclaimed his WBA, WBO and IBF titles early Sunday with a unanimous points decision over Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia, having lost to the Mexican American in New York in June for the first defeat of his career.
They were the Briton’s first two overseas bouts, with Joshua earning a reported $70 million for fighting in Saudi Arabia, but Joshua wants to defend his titles in front of his home fans. His next fight is set to be in April or May against IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev.
SKIING
Ford cruises in giant slalom for 1st Cup win
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Tommy Ford of the U.S. glided through the fog and the falling snow to finish the Birds of Prey giant slalom in a combined time of 2 minutes, 31.25 seconds on Sunday to claim his first World Cup win.
Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was second, 0.80 seconds back, while fellow Norwegian Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen took third.
