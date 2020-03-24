Panthers, Anderson reach 2-year deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation says free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $20 million with the Carolina Panthers.
The 26-year-old Anderson becomes the fourth former Temple player to rejoin coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. Rhule was the Owls head coach from 2013-16.
Anderson joins a young wide receiving group that includes returning starters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, adding more speed to an already fast group that will be quarterbacked by Teddy Bridgewater.
Williams wants out of Redskins
WASHINGTON — Trent Williams wants the Redskins to trade or release him.
Vince Taylor, the agent for Washington’s longtime starting left tackle, released a statement Tuesday asking the team to make a move with Williams, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Williams sat out the 2019 season because of a dispute with the front office. The Redskins did not trade him before the Oct. 29 deadline, with Taylor saying they were “unable (or unwilling)” to do so.
Browns reunite Keenum, Stefanski
CLEVELAND — Case Keenum is reuniting him with a coach who brought out the best in the NFL quarterback.
Keenum officially signed his three-year, $18 million contract Tuesday with the Cleveland Browns, who are bringing him in to help mentor Baker Mayfield while also giving new coach Kevin Stefanski a security blanket .
Keenum spent 2017 in Minnesota with Stefanski, who was Vikings quarterback coach at the time. Keenum had a magical season with Stefanski, going 11-3 in 14 starts and getting to the playoffs.
The Browns, one of the NFL’s most active teams in free agency last week, also announced signing return specialist Jojo Natson and cornerback Donovan Olumba.
Seahawks land WR Phillip Dorsett
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks made a significant addition to their wide receiver group with a one-year contract with Phillip Dorsett, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
Seattle has bolstered its offense line with four signings and trading Monday for a presumptive starting cornerback in Quinton Dunbar.
Dorsett addresses another need for Seattle: providing depth and additional speed on the outside for quarterback Russell Wilson.
mlb
Mets’ Syndergaard to have surgery
NEW YORK — Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard became the latest pitcher to need Tommy John surgery, joining the Yankees’ Luis Severino and Boston’s Chris Sale.
New York said Tuesday that Syndergaard needs reconstruction of his ulnar collateral ligament and will miss the season that’s been put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.
nascar
2nd virtual race geared up for Sunday
After televising the debut race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series last weekend on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports announced Tuesday it will air the rest of the season as well.
For the rest of the season, the simulated races will air on both the Fox broadcast network (including WFXR) and on Fox Sports 1.
The next race will air at 1 p.m. Sunday from a virtual Texas Motor Speedway.
The series, which features current and former NASCAR drivers, is a substitute for the actual racing that is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
The inaugural race drew 903,000 viewers, making it the highest-rated eSports TV program ever
investigations
Therapist case hits Kansas campus
WICHITA, Kan. — A massage therapist charged with a sex crime involving a girl also engaged in inappropriate behavior toward at least six female athletes, University of Kansas officials said Tuesday.
Chancellor Doug Girod and Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a joint statement that investigators also found an athletic trainer was aware of at least some of the alleged incidents involving Shawn P. O’Brien but failed to appropriately report the conduct.
