Nadal leads Davis Cup team in home country
MADRID — Top-ranked Rafael Nadal has arrived in Madrid to lead Spain in the new-look Davis Cup Finals.
“It’s a new competition and we must be focused,” Nadal said Sunday. “The first thing is to get familiar with it and to know that each match is vital.”
Spain opens against Russia on Tuesday before facing defending champion Croatia on Wednesdaya in the men’s international team tournament.
The matches will be played on hard courts — not Nadal’s preferred clay — at the “Caja Mágica” (Magic Box) tennis complex.
auto racing
Torrence top qualifier; Hagan tops Funny Car
POMONA, Calif. — Points leader Steve Torrence jumped to the No. 1 spot in the final Top Fuel qualifying session Saturday at the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway.
The defending season champion Torrence powered to a 3.686-second run at 329.99 mph.
Matt Hagan of Christiansburg took the top spot in Funny Car, Jeg Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the last of six races in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
Sao Paulo advocates keeping race on track
SAO PAULO — Sao Paulo authorities made their case to Formula One owners on Sunday to keep the traditional Interlagos track on the calendar for another 10 years after its contract expires in 2020, and even had three-time champion Jackie Stewart join their pitch.
State Governor Joao Doria said in a news conference that a decision on the future of the race could be made in December after he delivers Sao Paulo’s offer to F1 CEO Chase Carey.
golf
Darkness halts play at Mayakoba Classic
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Brendon Todd was closing in on a second straight victory when he was slowed by two missed putts, and then by darkness Sunday in the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
Todd and Vaughn Taylor were tied for the lead with four holes remaining when the final round was suspended until Monday morning.
They were at 20-under par, one shot ahead of Harris English and Carlos Ortiz.
Todd had gone 99 starts over five years without a victory, and now he is going for two in a row. A victory would get him into the Masters and the U.S. Open.
Fleetwood rallies to win in South Africa
SUN CITY, South Africa — Tommy Fleetwood made three eagles for a 7-under 65 and rallied from a six-shot deficit to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in a playoff Sunday.
Fleetwood beat Marcus Kinhult on the first extra hole at Sun City for his fifth European Tour victory, and first in nearly two years.
Fleetwood won $2.5 million and moved to No. 2 in the Race to Dubai behind Bernd Wiesberger of Austria, who tied for third at Sun City. The season ends next week with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
olympics
Mexico qualifies for baseball tournament
Matt Clark hit a tying home run off former St. Louis pitcher Brandon Dickson leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, Efren Navarro had a broken-bat single against Caleb Thielbar to drive in the winning run in the 10th and Mexico beat the United States 3-2 Sunday at the Tokyo Dome to qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament for the first time.
basketball
Rice Jr. out during arrest investigation
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Australia’s National Basketball League has ordered the New Zealand Breakers not to play former Washington Wizards guard Glen Rice Jr. after his arrest Thursday morning over an altercation in an Auckland bar.
Rice was arrested Thursday after a scuffle in an Auckland bar, only 10 days after joining the Breakers, who are four-time league champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.