Maggert’s win gives McCarron season title
PHOENIX — Jeff Maggert holed out from 123 yards for eagle on the third playoff hole Sunday to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and hand Scott McCarron the season points title on the PGA Tour Champions.
Two holes earlier, Retief Goosen missed a 4-foot birdie putt that would have given him the tournament and the Charles Schwab Cup.
Instead, the South African could only watch from the fairway as Maggert’s shot on the par-4 17th landed in front of the pin, bounced once and dropped for a stunning conclusion to the season.
Tennis
Thiem tops Federer, while Djokovic wins
LONDON — Dominic Thiem beat Roger Federer 7-5, 7-5 Sunday in their opening match at the ATP Finals for his fifth win in seven meetings with the Swiss great — and third straight this year.
For Federer, the loss means there’s no room for another slip-up in his next two round-robin matches, against Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini. He’ll probably have to win both in order to reach the semifinals.
Djokovic had a much easier start to the tournament, easing past Berrettini 6-2, 6-1 in their first round-robin match.
Mladenovic leads France to Cup title
PERTH, Australia — Kristina Mladenovic inspired France to a drought-breaking Fed Cup triumph after a nail-biting 3-2 win in the final against Australia on Sunday.
Mladenovic combined with Caroline Garcia to beat Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-3 in the decisive doubles match at Perth Arena after earlier Sunday upsetting the top-ranked Barty in a three-set thriller to move France into a 2-1 lead.
SPORTS MEDIA
Network apologizes for Cherry’s comment
TORONTO — A Canadian broadcast company has apologized for hockey commentator Don Cherry’s remarks about what he believes are new immigrants not honoring the country’s fallen soldiers.
The 85-year-old Cherry seemed to single out new immigrants in Toronto and Ontario on the topic of Remembrance Day during a Saturday night national broadcast.
“You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said.
soccer
Title defense goal receding for City
LIVERPOOL, England — Man City’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday left City nine points behind Premier League leader Liverpool in fourth place.
A third successive title for Man City may be fading, with 26 games still to play, three losses in 12 matches and Liverpool well placed to end a three-decade drought by sitting eight points ahead of Leicester and Chelsea.
Track & Field
Kenyan Komen takes Athens Marathon
ATHENS, Greece — John Kipkorir Komen of Kenya held on to narrowly win the 37th Athens Marathon on Sunday.
The 42-year-old runner finished in a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 34 seconds, beating Rwanda’s Felicien Muhitira, 17 years his junior, by nine seconds.
A record 20,041 runners lined up at the start in the village of Marathon, near the battlefield where Athenians and their allies beat a far larger Persian army in 490 BC.
Legend has it that a messenger who ran the distance to Athens to announce the victory died upon arrival.
esports
Chinese team wins League of Legends
PARIS — The Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix was crowned League of Legends video game champions on Sunday, wiping the floor with European outfit G2 Esports with a 3-0 shutout to secure the Summoner’s Cup Trophy.
The packed 20,000-seat AccorHotels Arena throbbed with excitement. Some fans came dressed as characters from the game.
