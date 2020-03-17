olympics
Qualifying events might be altered
While pushing forward for its planned July 24 start for the Tokyo Games, the IOC outlined how invitations might be sorted out if dozens of trials and qualifiers get canceled or postponed by the coronavirus.
Some 4,700 out of nearly 11,000 Olympic spots are to be decided with four months remaining until opening night. The IOC put out a communique acknowledging it might need contingency plans for picking teams.
Although 57% of the Olympic spots have been decided, virtually none of them come from the three headliner sports: track, swimming and gymnastics. In most countries, those spots are determined at trials in June, which are in limbo.
baseball
Verlander recovery might take 6 weeks
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin Tuesday and is expected to be out about six weeks.
The timing gives him time to heal before opening day, which had been pushed back to mid-May because of the new coronavirus.
Verlander dealt with the problem in spring training.
2nd Yankees minor leaguer has virus
TAMPA, Fla. — A second New York Yankees minor leaguer has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The player, while in self-quarantine, reported fatigue and an elevated temperature to medical personnel with the Yankees, according to the team. The player was tested Sunday and returned to self-quarantine.
New York announced a first positive test on Sunday.
League to support ballpark employees
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s teams have pledged $30 million for ballpark workers who will lose income because of the delay to the season caused by the new coronavirus.
Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday, a day after pushing back opening day to mid-May at the earliest.
“Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million,” Manfred said in a statement.
Many ballpark employees are paid by the game and will not have that income during the delay.
soccer
UEFA championship shifted a year
GENEVA — The governing body of European soccer postponed its marquee championship for one year on Tuesday.
Euro 2020 became Euro 2021 in a major shift for an international soccer calendar on lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The virus currently “makes football and all life in Europe quite impossible,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.
The tournament is now scheduled for next year from June 11 to July 11, in the same 12 host nations.
Copa America delayed until summer 2021
SAO PAULO — The Copa America was postponed until 2021 on Tuesday because of the coronavirus outbreak.
South American soccer body CONMEBOL said the tournament in Colombia and Argentina will be played between June 11 and July 11 — the same dates as the postponed European Championship.
iditarod
Norwegian musher has commanding lead
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Norwegian running in only his second Iditarod has a commanding lead as mushers enter the final stretch of the sled dog race across Alaska.
Thomas Waerner was the first musher to reach the second-to-last checkpoint in White Mountain, Alaska, just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
college
Indiana announces new athletic director
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana will promote athletic department administrator Scott Dolson to the top job of athletic director.
Dolson has spent the past 11 years as the department’s deputy director and chief operating officer. He replaces Fred Glass, who announced in December that he will retire
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.