Oklahoma hires Murray as RB coach
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma hired DeMarco Murray as its running backs coach Monday, bringing back the school’s career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average.
Murray starred at Oklahoma from the 2007 through 2010 seasons, helping the Sooners reach the BCS national championship game after the 2008 season.
Long returns to New Mexico to lead defense
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rocky Long is returning to New Mexico as defensive coordinator after recently retiring from San Diego State, where he coached the Aztecs to nine straight bowl games.
New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales praised Long on Monday, expressing excitement about the program’s winningest coach returning to his alma mater.
NDSU football team to return to White House
FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State football team will be returning to the White House for a second year in a row after winning another FCS national championship.
The Bison are the FCS national champion for a record eighth time after defeating James Madison 28-20 to close out the season earlier this month in Texas. It’s the team’s third straight national championship.
baseball
Mic’d MLB umps may announce review calls
NEW YORK —
Replay review decisions could be announced at the ballpark by umps wearing microphones, several people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press on Monday.
Major League Baseball and the umpires are actively discussing the possibility. If the technical aspects can be worked out , umps could be mic’d up sometime this year , though it is uncertain whether this could be in place by opening day on March 26.
D-backs acquire OF Marte from Pirates
PITTSBURGH — The Arizona Diamondbacks
acquired two-time Gold Glove outfielder Starling Marte from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 31-year-old hit .295 in 2019, setting career highs with 23 home runs and 82 RBIs.
Reds get Castellanos on $64 M, 4-year deal
CINCINNATI (AP) — Free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos signed a $64 million, four-year deal Monday with the Reds, Cincinnati’s latest big-money move to emerge from years of losing
.
Wnba basketball
Moore at peace with 2-year WNBA hiatus
HARTFORD, Conn. — Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore sees missing a second consecutive WNBA season as an extension of her decision to skip last year.
The 30-year-old told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday that her work pushing criminal justice reform wasn’t done yet.
soccer
Rooney could meet Man United in FA Cup
LONDON — Wayne Rooney could come up against former club Manchester United in the next round of the FA Cup.
The former England captain’s new team, Derby County, was drawn to play United in the last 16 on Monday. But first, Derby must get past Northampton next week.
cycling
Cycling federation cancels race in China
AIGLE, Switzerland —
The International Cycling Union on Monday canceled the Tour of Hainan, a second-tier race scheduled to take place from Feb. 23-March 1, because of the deadly virus that has killed more than 80 people and infected thousands more in the country.
olympics
Athlete wins doping case with key evidence
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — 11-time world champion canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe won a doping case on Monday after persuading a tribunal that her positive test was caused by bodily fluid contamination from her former boyfriend.
Lapointe faced a four-year ban and could have missed her event’s Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
