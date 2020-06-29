baseball

Diamondbacks’ Leake to opt out in 2020

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake has become the first known player to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen also said two players on Arizona’s 60-man roster tested positive for COVID-19, as did another player not in Arizona.

Pirates Santana out this year + for drugs

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana will miss all of the abbreviated 2020 season after being suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

MLB announced Sunday that Santana tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

PRo Football

Netflix announces Kaepernick series

LOS ANGELES — Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series, “Colin in Black & White,” about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism.

Pats fined $1.1M, lose pick for filming game

NEW YORK — The New England Patriots have been fined $1.1 million by the NFL for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during a game last season.

On Sunday, the league also took away a third-round pick in the 2021 draft

.

Patriots owner appeal prostitution case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with twice buying sex from massage parlor prostitutes will attempt to save their case this week by arguing to an appeals court that his rights weren’t violated when police secretly video-recorded him in the act.

golf

USGA transfers media rights from Fox to NBC

The USGA is transferring its U.S. media rights from Fox Sports to NBC, which returns the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open to NBC this year and for the final seven years of the Fox contract.

Fox Sports also has contracts with the NFL, college football and Major League Baseball, which led Fox Sports to agree to NBCUniversal taking over the contract.

NCAA football

Wake Forest’s Clawson isolates from wife

Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson plans to isolate from his wife, Catherine, once fall camp starts next month and will continue the isolation through the end of the season, ESPN reported last week.

In the story, which was posted last Thursday, Clawson said doctors have told his wife, a cancer survivor, that she is at an increased risk for complications if she were to contract COVID-19 because of a decreased white blood cell count. Football camp is scheduled to start July 12.

K-State players boycott after student’s tweet

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State football players say they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions.”

The move that most players announced Saturday on social media follows a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd that prompted outrage on campus.

racing

Mercedes to race all-black cars this season

BRACKLEY, England — Mercedes announced Monday that it will race in all-black cars for the 2020 Formula One season as it pledges to fight racism and improve the diversity of its team.

Lewis Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas will also race in black overalls for the season, which starts Sunday in Austria.

Zanardi undergoes 2nd brain surgery

SIENA, Italy — Italian auto racing champion turned Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi underwent a second brain surgery on Monday, 10 days after an emergency operation following a crash on his handbike.

