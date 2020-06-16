college football
Gundy, OSU star RB smooth out differences
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy appear to have ironed out their differences for now.
Hubbard, who is black, suggested Monday he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a far-right news channel that has been praised by President Donald Trump.
Gundy and Hubbard later appeared together on a short video on Twitter. Gundy said he met with the team and will make adjustments.
baseball
Nats’ minor leaguers to be paid through Sept. 7
Two weeks after they tried to lower weekly stipends for minor league players, and were roundly criticized for it, the Washington Nationals have set a payment plan for the rest of the season. They will continue to pay minor leaguers $400 a week through Sept. 7, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, which is when a normal schedule would have ended.
MLB mandated $400 stipends for minor leaguers in April and May, then left it up to each club to make decisions.
Ex-Cy Young winner McCormick dies at 81
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Longtime Giants pitcher Mike McCormick, who won the Cy Young Award in 1967, has died. He was 81.
The Giants say McCormick died Saturday at his home in North Carolina after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
McCormick played 16 years in the majors from 1956-71 with the Giants, Orioles, Senators, Yankees and Royals. He had a 134-128 record with a 3.73 ERA and his greatest accomplishments came with the Giants.
Yanks Levine calls for MLB talks to resume
NEW YORK — Yankees President Randy Levine called on the players’ association to resume negotiations with Major League Baseball to start the pandemic-delayed season.
Levine said the money difference between the feuding sides was not the primary obstacle but rather issues such as health and safety protocols and determining how to deal with a second wave of the new coronavirus.
nhl
Sabres reverse course, fire GM Botterill
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres fired general manager Jason Botterill on Tuesday in a dramatic change-of-course three weeks after co-owner Kim Pegula said his job was secure.
In announcing the decision, the Sabres promoted senior vice president of business administration Kevyn Adams as Botterill’s successor.
Trudeau: Canada ‘open’ to hosting NHL hub city
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government is “open” to the NHL operating a playoff “hub city” in Canada as long as it is allowed by local health authorities.
Trudeau said Tuesday the decision will need to be made by the NHL and the provincial and municipal governments where the league wishes to operate.
If the NHL returns to play amid the coronavirus pandemic this summer, it would start with the playoffs and with 24 teams, preferably split between two hub cities. The league has narrowed down its potential sites to 10 cities, including Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver in Canada.
soccer
Bayern Munich wins 8th straight title
BREMEN, Germany — Bayern Munich secured its eighth successive German Bundesliga title Tuesday with two games to spare after beating Werder Bremen 1-0 with a goal from Robert Lewandowski.
The win put Bayern 10 points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund, which can earn a maximum nine points from its three remaining games.
Guardiola concerned about injury risk
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is worried that Premier League players are risking injury by returning after an “incredible lack of preparation” and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Arsenal on Wednesday.
The top English clubs are resuming play after as little as three weeks of contact training following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
With City also involved in the FA Cup, Guardiola’s team is facing three games per week in an effort to finish the domestic season by Aug. 1.
