Saints’ Jenkins joins CNN as contributor
ATLANTA — New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins will join CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice, the network announced Monday.
Jenkins has actively engaged in recent discussions about police brutality and police funding on social and in mainstream media, as well as at rallies following the police killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis .
Jenkins was among Drew Brees’ harshest critics when the Saints quarterback re-stated his long-held opposition to protesting during the national anthem. Brees has since apologized for his comments, saying he now recognizes the protests were not about the flag or the anthem, and that he wants to help promote equality.
college football
WVU player tests positive for COVID-19
A football player at West Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said Monday on the first day of voluntary workouts.
The school’s athletic department said in a statement that contact tracing identified other football players who could have been exposed to the athlete. Both the player who tested positive and the others he may have been in contact with will isolate themselves for 14 days, the statement said.
Voluntary workouts will continue for players who have tested negative for the virus, the statement said.
Iowa parts ways with strength coach Doyle
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa cut ties with strength coach Chris Doyle on Monday, announcing a separation agreement that will pay him more than $1.1 million after former Hawkeyes accused him of mistreating and belittling African American players.
The school also announced a Missouri law firm, Husch Blackwell, will conduct an independent review of allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.
Doyle, who earned $800,000 per year and was the highest paid strength and conditioning coach in college football, has denied any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race.
colleges
Robert Morris joining Horizon, Big South
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Robert Morris announced Monday it is leaving the Northeast Conference to become the 12th member of the Horizon League on July 1. Robert Morris, located in Pittsburgh’s western suburbs, will join the league in 10 sports, including men’s and women’s basketball as well as soccer and track and field.
The Robert Morris football team, which was also a member of the NEC, is moving to the Big South as an associate member in 2021. The Colonials will compete as an independent in 2020.
wnba
League to play reduced season in late July
NEW YORK — The WNBA on Monday announced plans to play a reduced season, with a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league is still finalizing a partnership with IMG Academy in Florida to play all the games at the facility in Bradenton or other nearby locations. Players and team officials for the league’s 12 teams would be housed at IMG and hold training camps there.
soccer
UEFA: Lisbon to host Champions tourney
GENEVA — The Champions League final is heading to Lisbon, with UEFA planning an Aug. 23 final to cap seven broadcast nights in a 12-day span of elite European teams playing knockout soccer.
The widely reported UEFA wish to hold an eight-team knockout bracket in two empty stadiums in Portugal’s capital was confirmed in reports Monday by broadcaster Sky Italia.
NBA star Durant joins MLS team’s ownership
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.
Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has a 5% ownership stake, with an option for 5% more in the near future, the Union announced Monday.
