PGA Tour to observe minute of silence
FORT WORTH, Texas — The PGA Tour is leaving the 8:46 a.m. tee time vacant this week at Colonial as part of a tribute to George Floyd and to support efforts to end racial and social injustice.
The time reflects how long — 8 minutes, 46 seconds — authorities say Floyd was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before the handcuffed black man died.
covid-19
Boise State athletes test positive
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple student-athletes at Boise State University have tested positive for COVID-19 after some teams started returning to the Idaho campus for workouts, the university said Monday.
The university declined to say how many or what sport those athletes played, citing federal privacy laws, the Idaho Statesman reported. The Statesman previously reported that the football and women’s soccer teams started to return to campus last week for volunteer workouts.
Pro football HOF reopens Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reopen Wednesday after nearly a three-month closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The hall closed on March 16, but permission has been granted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for museums, science centers and zoos to open.
basketball
Grad transfer Johnson headed to Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Graduate transfer Jalen Johnson has decided to play at Wake Forest instead of East Tennessee State.
Johnson announced the change in a social media post Monday. The 6-foot-6 Johnson graduated in December from Tennessee and was set to join ETSU under Steve Forbes, who later left to take over the Demon Deacons program.
mma
UFC ‘Fight Island’ revealed in Abu Dhabi
The UFC’s mysterious “Fight Island” is actually Yas Island, a popular tourist destination in Abu Dhabi where the mixed martial arts promotion will hold four shows in July.
The UFC revealed the location Tuesday and announced a series of fan-free shows at Fight Island, starting with a card tentatively featuring three title fights at UFC 251 on July 11.
cricket
ICC OKs replacements, confirms saliva ban
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and the approval of COVID-19 replacements in test matches were among the interim regulation changes confirmed by world cricket’s governing body Tuesday.
The International Cricket Council will also allow home umpires in international series because of restrictions to international travel, and approved an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each inning of a match in all formats because “there may be less-experienced umpires on duty at times.”
soccer
U.S. women want policy repealed
CHICAGO — The U.S. women’s national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to repeal the anthem policy it instituted after Megan Rapinoe started kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The U.S. women’s team also wants the federation to state publicly that the policy was wrong and issue an apology to the team’s black players and supporters.
Madrid eager to host Champions final
MADRID — Madrid is eager to host the Champions League final in August amid the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor of the Spanish capital said Tuesday.
The mayor said the city would be prepared to host the final for the second straight year — along with the quarterfinals and semifinals — if UEFA goes ahead with plans to move the game from Istanbul.
French court upholds end to soccer season
PARIS — France’s highest administrative court on Tuesday upheld the decision to cancel the rest of the domestic soccer season amid the coronavirus pandemic and suspended the relegations of Amiens and Toulouse to the second division.
