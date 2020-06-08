Horse racing
Belmont top contender Tiz the Law wins easily
NEW YORK — Leading contender Tiz the Law breezed five furlongs Monday in preparation for the $1 million Belmont Stakes, which will kick off this year’s coronavirus-delayed thoroughbred Triple Crown in less than two weeks at Belmont Park.
The virus changed the regular order of Triple Crown Races. The Derby has been postponed until Sept. 5 and the Preakness on Oct. 3. The Belmont, which was the last to reschedule, opted to run in June and at the shorter distance of 1 1/8 miles, instead of the usual 1 1/2 miles, for the first time.
basketball
Spurs’ Aldridge out for season after surgery
Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of San Antonio’s season while he recovers from surgery on his right shoulder, a major blow to the Spurs’ postseason chances, assuming the season continues as planned.
When play resumes, the Spurs will be among four teams — the others being Portland, New Orleans and Sacramento — that are all separated by a half-game in the race for ninth place in the Western Conference and potentially a berth in a play-in series.
football
Longtime Falcons DE John Zook dies
ATLANTA — John Zook, who teamed with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey to give the Atlanta Falcons a dynamic combination at defensive end, has died. He was 72.
Initially a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams out of Kansas, Zook wound up in Atlanta after a pair of trades, first to Philadelphia, then to the Falcons.
Huskers’ Spielman enters transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. — JD Spielman, one of the top receivers in Nebraska history, has entered his name in the transfer portal, the school said Monday.
Spielman is the first player to put together three straight 800-yard receiving seasons for the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost announced March 3 that Spielman had returned to his hometown of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to deal with an unspecified health matter and probably would miss all of spring practice. Frost had said he expected Spielman to be back for summer conditioning.
soccer
Italy’s Serie A could end without champion
MILAN — The Italian soccer season could finish without a champion if Serie A is stopped again because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Italian federation on Monday approved plans for a playoff or the use of an algorithm if the regular season cannot be finished. Serie A clubs decided on Friday to ask for no champion and no relegations.
Balotelli reportedly fired by Brescia
ROME — A frequent target of racist abuse and often surrounded in controversy, Mario Balotelli’s nomadic career has taken another radical turn.
The former Italy striker was reportedly fired by his hometown club for failing to report to training as the Italian soccer league prepares to resume from a three-month break amid the coronavirus pandemic.
F1 racing
Hamilton approves of statue’s toppling
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton
took to Instagram on Monday in support of demonstrators who toppled a statue of a 17th-century slave trader in the English city of Bristol during one of the many global protests in the Black Lives Matter movement.
prep sports
North Carolina to lift HS sports dead period
North Carolina High School Athletic Association will lift its dead period next week to allow for in-person workouts for prep athletes.
The organization will allow limited workouts beginning June 15, though education agencies across the state must also permit it at a local level.
Restrictions for the first phase include having workouts of no longer than 90 minutes, with no more than 25 people at outdoor venues and no more than 10 in gymnasiums.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.