basketball
Hall of Fame delays events due to virus
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was gearing up for a great year: the all-but-certain election of NBA superstars like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the reopening has been pushed back two months to July 1, and the induction ceremony — which will posthumously honor Bryant along with longtime college coach Eddie Sutton — is being postponed, either to October or the spring
.
Hall president and CEO John Doleva said the Hall hopes to announce a new date by mid-June.
Knicks owner defends silence on protests
James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks and chairman of Madison Square Garden and MSG Network, defended his silence about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in an email to Garden employees.
Obtained by ESPN’s Pablo Torre, Dolan’s email said that as a company “we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters” because his businesses are in sports and entertainment.
“This is a turbulent time in our country. The coronavirus and civil unrest have taken their toll on our way of life. We at Madison Square Garden stand by our values of a respectful and peaceful workplace. We always will.”
soccer
Portuguese league returns this week
The Portuguese league will resume this week as European soccer continues to make its gradual return amid the pandemic.
Portugal takes the field on Wednesday with leader Porto visiting Famalicao
.
racing
IndyCar set to resume virus-delayed season
FORT WORTH, Texas —
Nearly three months after the coronavirus shut down the IndyCar season, drivers are finally set to run their first competitive laps .
Instead of the streets of St. Pete, the pandemic-delayed season will get started at the fast 1 1/2-mile track in Texas with an all-in-one-day opener. Practice, qualifying and the 200-lap race will be held Saturday.
There will be nearly a month before the next race July 4 at Indianapolis, but on the road course and not the Indy 500 — that will now be run Aug. 23.
Formula One season to start in July
PARIS — Formula One will finally get underway with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in July as part of an eight-race European swing.
The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12, governing body FIA said Tuesday.
NFL
Teams must train at home facilities
All 32 NFL teams have been told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities this summer because of the pandemic.
Most teams stay at their training complexes year-round, but Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Carolina, Washington and the Los Angeles Rams stage part of training camp elsewhere.
This means the Redskins will not hold their camp in Richmond.
colleges
Bowling Green saves baseball program
Bowling Green has saved its baseball program, which had been cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Athletic department spokesman Jason Knavel said that baseball is back after “our passionate baseball alumni and donors have committed $1.5 million over the next three years.”
USC basketball coach recovers from virus
South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin says he has recovered from a case of COVID-19.
Martin said he tested positive last month. He
said he was prepping for a knee replacement surgery in early May when he was diagnosed with the virus.
