Grambling, Southern scheduled to visit LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Defending national champion LSU has for the first time scheduled football games with Southern and Grambling State, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced on Monday.
Both games involving the historically black Louisiana schools will be played in LSU’s Tiger Stadium, with Southern visiting on Sept. 10, 2022 and Grambling visiting on Sept. 9, 2023.
baseball
Nats to pay minor leaguers full stipend
WASHINGTON — The Nationals changed course and told their minor leaguers on Monday they will receive their full weekly stipends of $400 at least through June after Washington reliever Sean Doolittle tweeted that the team’s major league players would cover a planned cut in those payments.
Doolittle wrote on Twitter that Nationals major leaguers held a video conference call after The Athletic reported Sunday the club would be releasing more than two dozen minor league players and reducing stipends for players in the minors from $400 to $300 per week.
Players offer 114-game regular season
NEW YORK — Baseball proposed to resume the sport in the coronavirus pandemic with a 114-game regular season and full prorated salaries, leaving each player with approximately 70% of what he had been slated to earn.
That proposal was made Sunday, five days after Major League Baseball’s plan for an 82-game season with additional pay cuts that would leave each player taking in 23-47% of his original pay, with the highest earners accepting the biggest cuts.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred discussed the next move with owners on Monday.
basketball
Judge tosses Dykstra’s suit against Darling
NEW YORK — A judge has dismissed Lenny Dykstra’s defamation lawsuit against former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling, ruling the outfielder’s reputation already was so tarnished it could not be damaged more.
Dykstra claimed he was defamed when Darling alleged he had made racist remarks toward Boston pitcher Oil Can Boyd during the 1986 World Series.
Clemson’s Simms returning for final year
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson leading scorer Aamir Simms is returning for a final season after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft.
Simms had until June 3 to pull out of the draft. He had announced in March his intentions to go pro. He did not hire an agent, making him eligible to return for his senior year.
soccer
Torino, Parma to kick off Italian soccer
Torino’s match at home to Parma on June 20 will be the first Serie A match when Italy’s top soccer league resumes with a match almost every day until Aug. 2.
All matches will initially take place without any spectators but Italian soccer is considering the possibility of allowing fans into stadiums from next month.
Full squad training resumes in Spain
MADRID — Spanish clubs resumed full squad training on Monday, beginning the final stage of preparations for the return to competition.
Clubs will have just under two weeks of full sessions before the league restarts on June 11, almost three months after it was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bundesliga considers sanctions for display
BERLIN — The German soccer federation
said Jadon Sancho’s booking for removing his jersey to reveal a T-shirt with the demand “Justice for George Floyd” had nothing to do with the message –- rather, the yellow card was issued because the 20-year-old England forward broke a rule that says players who celebrate goals by taking off their jerseys or lifting them over their heads must be booked for “unsporting behavior.”
Liverpool stars take knee to support Floyd
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool players took a knee around the center circle at Anfield Stadium on Monday in a gesture of support following the death of George Floyd.
