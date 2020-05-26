Basketball
Wizards’ Wall ‘itching’ to return to game
WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards point guard John Wall declared himself fully recovered after two operations that sidelined him for the past 1½ years and said he is “itching” to get back on the court next season.
Speaking on a video call Tuesday to discuss his “202 Assist” program to help pay rent for people in the nation’s capital affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Wall said he is “still taking my time at the rehab” and working to get himself “in the best shape possible.”
He has not played in an NBA game since December 2018.
“I’m itching to get back out there,” he said Tuesday.
NFL
Dolphins owner says season will happen
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he’s confident the NFL will play in 2020, with or without spectators.
“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross said Tuesday during an interview on CNBC. “The real question is will there be fans in the stadiums?”
The NFL has said it expects to play a full schedule beginning Sept. 10, but is preparing contingency plans in case the coronavirus pandemic makes venue changes or games without fans necessary.
“Right now, today, we’re planning on having some fans in the stadiums,” Ross said.
College sports
Idaho athletes want to keep transgender ban
BOISE, Idaho — Two female athletes at Idaho State University want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new state law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.
Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom are representing the two athletes. They filed the request to side with the state of Idaho in fighting the lawsuit and are asking that the lawsuit be dismissed.
Colleges hold off on announcing games
NEW YORK — College football conferences and television networks have agreed to hold off on announcing start times for early-season games.
CBS Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks typically announce early game times for the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on June 1.
Appalachian State to cut 3 men’s programs
Appalachian State’s athletics department will cut three men’s programs, making the Mountaineers the latest nationally to deal with financial issues.
The Mountaineers will no longer field programs in men’s indoor track and field, men’s soccer and men’s tennis.
The programs were notified this afternoon ahead of a 2:30 p.m. head coaches-only meeting and a 3:30 p.m. emergency all-staff meeting. App State officially announced the decisions shortly after.
Sports writer Chris Dufresne dies at 62
LOS ANGELES — Chris Dufresne, an award-winning former sports writer for the Los Angeles Times, has died. He was 62.
In 1981, he became a clerk covering high school sports at the Times’ Orange County bureau. Dufresne continued rising at the paper, serving as national college football and basketball columnist from 1995-2015, when he accepted a buyout and left.
In 2011, he was selected California Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association
.
GOLF
Charity match draws big ratings
ATLANTA — Two of the biggest names from the PGA Tour and the NFL proved to be must-see TV.
Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of “The Match: Champions for Charity” attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks.
Turner says it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history.
It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters .
The PGA Tour is set to return in two weeks at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
