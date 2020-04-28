League says teams can set refund policy
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball told teams on Tuesday they could decide their own ticket refund policies.
The regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams had treated the missed games as postponements and not announced refund policies.
NFL
WR Higgins, Browns reach 1-year deal
CLEVELAND — Rashard Higgins will reconnect with Baker Mayfield.
The free agent wide receiver, who couldn’t escape former Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens’ ire last season, has agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Higgins will sign the $910,000 veteran minimum deal soon, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity .
Steelers pick up option on LB Watt
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have picked up the fifth-year option on All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
Watt, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2017 draft, is coming off a stellar 2019 in which he had 14 1/2 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time.
Watt finished in the top five in the NFL in five categories last year, including sacks, quarterback hits and forced fumbles.
The decision keeps Watt with the team through 2021.
Kansas City releases record-setting punter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In his 15 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dustin Colquitt
set numerous franchise records, including most games played and most postseason appearances.
The Chiefs released the two-time Pro Bowl punter after signing a pair of prospects to compete for the job in training camp.
Colquitt stopped short of saying he was retiring, which would save the Chiefs $2 million in salary cap space.
2021 Cleveland draft will be outdoors
CLEVELAND — After a successful virtual, stay-at-home experience this year, the NFL plans to hold its draft outdoors in downtown Cleveland next year from April 29 to May 1.
The dates were announced Tuesday, three days after the completion of a unique draft that went smoothly despite logistical obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Retiring lineman flooded with tributes
When Joe Staley announced his retirement following a stellar 13-year career in San Francisco, he was taken aback by the tributes that poured in from former 49ers teammates, coaches and competitors.
The limelight in the NFL is usually reserved for the players who catch, run or throw the ball, not the linemen who help make all that happen.
It was also well-deserved for a player who was one of the best in the game at what he did since entering the NFL as a first-round pick out of Central Michigan in 2007.
Staley made six Pro Bowls, played 181 games and was recently honored as one of the NFL’s all-decade players for the 2010s.
soccer
Work permit rules to change after Brexit
MANCHESTER, England — All players from overseas seeking to join Premier League clubs are set to be subject to points-based criteria for work permits after Britain’s departure from the European Union is complete.
New regulations are required because clubs will no longer have the unrestricted ability to sign players from the continent after the transition period for Britain’s divorce from the EU.
college football
UVa gets commit from Alabama DB
Micah Gaffney, a defensive back from Alabama, has become the fourth player to make a football commitment to Virginia in the past week.
Gaffney (6 foot, 166 pounds) is the ninth player to commit to UVa for 2021. He had 12 offers from FBS programs.
Gaffney, who announced his decision on Twitter, plays at Spanish Fort High School, located approximately 10 miles from Mobile, Alabama.
Gaffney’s other offers included Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Missisippi and Mississippi State.
