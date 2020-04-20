baseball
Jeter to forgo salary during pandemic
MIAMI — Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.
The person confirmed Jeter’s comments to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Marlins have not commented publicly on the call.
The person said other members of the Marlins’ executive team agreed to take pay cuts, while baseball operations personnel will continue to receive their full salaries through at least May 31. The person didn’t specify the figures of the pay cuts.
tennis
Djokovic says he won’t take vaccination
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic says if an anti-coronavirus vaccination is compulsory for tennis players to return to the world tours then he won’t take it.
Ranked No. 1 in the world, Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat he wouldn’t “be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”
Djokovic spoke on Sunday. He and his wife Jelena, who have two children, have spoken previously against vaccinations.
football
Burrow turned to P. Manning for advice
Days before he is expected to become the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, Joe Burrow reached out to a former No. 1 pick who went on to some success in the league.
Burrow, who led LSU to the national championship in January, sought advice from Peyton Manning, whom he had gotten to know last summer at the Manning Passing Academy, on topics such as being a rookie and, presumably, playing for a league doormat.
The Bengals won two games last season . The Indianapolis Colts won the No. 1 pick in the 1998 draft by virtue of their 3-13 finish in 1997.
Peyton’s Colts went 3-13 again in his rookie season and he started every game. Eli’s Giants were 6-10, going 1-6 in his starts.
The drop-off from Burrow’s 2019 season at LSU, when he won the Heisman Trophy and the team won the national title, is going to be steep.
basketball
Baylor women sign point guard transfer
Baylor has signed a transfer point guard for the third year in a row, and this one can play multiple seasons with the Lady Bears.
Jaden Owens is transferring from UCLA after signing a national letter of intent with Baylor, which had graduate transfers at point guard each of the past two seasons. The Texas native just completed her freshman season with the Bruins and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
sports/pandemic
Fans’ insecurity will have economic impact
With the distinct possibility of pro sports resuming in empty venues, a recent poll suggests a majority of U.S. fans wouldn’t feel safe attending games anyway without a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Seton Hall Sports Poll, 72% of Americans said they would not feel safe attending games without a vaccine, though the number dropped to 61% among people who identified themselves as sports fans.
If the NBA and NHL have to cancel the rest of their seasons and Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer play only half their regular schedules, the losses in fan-related revenue could reach $3 billion, according to Patrick Rishe, director of the sports business program at Washington University in St. Louis.
Syracuse coaches take voluntary pay cut
Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim and football coach Dino Babers are taking voluntary pay cuts to help the university cope with the drain of financial resources due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Also taking the voluntary 10% pay cuts are women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman, men’s lacrosse coach John Desko, and women’s lacrosse coach Gary Gait.
