cycling
Tour de France post-poned until late August
PARIS — After weeks of holding out hope that the Tour de France would be able to go ahead as planned, the world’s most famous cycling race was finally added to the list of sporting events postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The three-week race could still take place this year, however, with French newspapers reporting late Tuesday that a new start date has been set for August. Both L’Equipe and Le Parisien said organizers are now hoping to stage the race from Aug. 29-Sept. 20.
baseball
Yankees’ co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies
NEW YORK — Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday at age 63.
The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health issue.
Former Royals, Cubs manager Jim Frey dies
SOMERSET, N.J. — Jim Frey, who managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series, has died. He was 88.
Frey died Sunday at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, according to the Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots, the minor league team he had been affiliated with since its launch in 1998. The Patriots did not announce a cause of death.
virus fallout
U of Cincinnati drops men’s soccer
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati eliminated its men’s soccer program Tuesday as other colleges weighed cutbacks because of budget problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Colleges are grappling with revenue losses from spring sports cancellations, including the NCAA basketball tournament. Eliminating sports is considered a last resort by athletic directors who face difficult choices.
Wake Forest to make 10% pay cuts
Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson joined athletic director John Currie, university president Nathan Hatch and the president’s cabinet members in taking a 10% pay cut to help the school address revenue shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
basketball
Kentucky’s Richards to enter NBA draft
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA draft and forego his final season of collegiate eligibility by signing with an agency.
The 6-foot-11 junior is the fourth Wildcats starter to turn pro.
Sophomore wins Gatorade prep award
Emoni Bates of Michigan was
named Gatorade’s national player of the year in high school basketball, becoming the first sophomore to win the award, and was informed during a FaceTime call with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
tennis
Longtime VCU tennis coach Kostin retires
RICHMOND — Paul Kostin, whose 1,179 victories in 39 seasons as a tennis coach rank second in NCAA history, Tuesday announced his retirement as VCU’s men’s and women’s tennis coach.
Kostin took over the men’s program at VCU in 1990 after nine seasons at his alma mater, Arkansas-Little Rock.
hockey
Versteeg retires after 11 NHL seasons
Two-time Stanley Cup-winning forward Kris Versteeg is retiring after 11 NHL seasons.
The 33-year-old announced his decision through the NHL Players’ Association on Tuesday, and after ending this season playing with his brother, Mitch, with Slovakia’s HK Nitra.
