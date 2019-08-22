Thursday
Le Tour de Roanoke
Bicyclists and foodies tour of the city’s food scene by bike, stopping at featured restaurants and sampling food. The 5-mile, approximately 2 1/2-hour ride will include appetizers, entrees and desserts. BYOB (bring your own bike) or rent a bike from UnderDog Bikes.
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Where:Underdog Bikes, 1113 Piedmont Street S.E.
Cost: $25.
Contact: 853-2236.
Screening of “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me”
Commonwealth Senior Living at Christiansburg will present the award-winning documentary, which follows country music legend Glen Campbell and his family as they navigate his journey with Alzheimer’s disease during his farewell tour. The film will be followed by a question and answer session with Commonwealth Senior Living memory care experts. Space is limited.
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin Street
Cost: Free
Contact: 283-9667
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with all of your Virginia DMV needs. Services offered include applying/renewing ID cards and driver’s licenses, obtaining copies of driving records, purchasing vehicle titles and plates, and much more.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 375-3004
Friday
2019 Appalachian Laser Tag Festival
Hosted by the Laser Club at Virginia Tech, games run Friday and Saturday. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/yydvn8tg. Camping allowed on a first come, first serve basis.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Caldwell Fields, Craig Creek Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $5 camping fee
Contact: 540-818-4349
Yoga for the People
A free, one-hour yoga class is offered outdoors in downtown Roanoke.
When: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S Jefferson St, Roanoke.
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-8558
Duplicate Bridge
All players welcome.
When: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Recreation Center, 725 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: $5
Contact: 552-4262
Saturday
2019 Appalachian Laser Tag Festival
See Friday’s listing.
Free X-Treme Hip Hop Aerobic Fitness Classes with Nish
Join Nish for a fun time of fitness that combines hip-hop and the step board The program is open to all ages and fitness levels.
When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Melrose Branch Library, 2502 Melrose Avenue NW Suite D, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 853-1057
Lee Avenue Street Party
A benefit for Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge with food trucks, craft beer and live music by Out of Spite.
When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Lee Avenue, downtown Vinton
Cost: Free
Contact: 767-6669
Tuesday
The Comedy Lab
Aspiring humorists can put their name on the list to get stage time to work on their act in front of an audience. Performances are not limited to stand-up routines.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Shishka, 122 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 400-0712
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
Wednesday
Duplicate Bridge
See Friday’s listing.