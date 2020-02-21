Most of the players on the Virginia Tech men's basketball team are about to do something they have never done before.
Play in a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Hokies (15-11, 6-9 ACC) will visit sixth-ranked Duke (22-4, 12-3) at 8 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on ESPN2.
Freshman guard Jalen Cone can't wait.
"Excited about it. I always dreamed of playing in that place, since I knew what basketball was," said Cone, a native of North Carolina. "Being from North Carolina, that's a dream for all the kids in that state, to play in Cameron, whether it's for Duke or against Duke."
Junior center P.J. Horne, who played nine minutes in Tech's 2018 loss at Duke, is the only current Hokie who has ever played in a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Hokies insist they won't be rattled Saturday, though.
"We … played in hostile situations before," Cone said. "Of course, there's nothing like Cameron. But I think we'll be good."
"We can compete with anybody in the country," redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II said.
This will be the second of three straight games the Hokies are playing against teams that beat them earlier this season. Duke beat Tech 77-63 on Dec. 6.
"Like Landers says, a revenge tour," redshirt freshman Tyrece Radford said.
Tech lost in triple overtime to visiting Miami on Wednesday, giving the Hurricanes a sweep of that regular-season series. Tech will host Virginia next Wednesday.
In the December loss to Duke, the Hokies led 41-38 at halftime.
Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski went to a smaller lineup early in the second half so the Blue Devils could switch on defense. His team outscored Tech 39-22 in the second half. Tech scored 26 points in the paint in the first half but just 14 in the second half.
What must Tech do better in the rematch?
"Move the ball. Better player movement. Better screening," Tech coach Mike Young said. "A better job of driving the ball."
In the first half, Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. had 10 points and Duke freshman forward Matthew Hurt had eight points. But the 6-foot-10 Carey played just four minutes in the second half because he had trouble chasing after Horne. The 6-9 Hurt played just one minute.
Krzyzewski moved forward Jack White to center in the second half. Horne had 10 points in the first half but just five points in the second half.
"We effectively eliminated Carey and Matthew Hurt [in the second half] and they went with … [White] and four guards," Young said. "We've seen that [small opposing lineup] a lot over the last couple months and I think have done much better with it."
Tech turned the ball over only four times in the first half but committed 10 turnovers against Duke’s halfcourt pressure and switching defenders in the second half.
"We turned the ball over far too many times for our team to give ourselves a chance to win," Young said.
Nolley scored seven points in the first half, but Krzyzewski had athletic backup Wendell Moore guard him in the second half. Nolley had no points in the second half, when he committed six of his nine turnovers.
"He'll play better [Saturday]. I'm very confident of that," Young said of Nolley.
Carey is averaging 18.0 points and 8.8 rebounds. So Young expects him to play a lot on Saturday, despite how the first meeting went.
"Very few people can match up with him playing one-on-one," Young said. "He's got to play in a lot of traffic. Now, he's a terrific passer. He has seen so many different looks now and double teams coming from all angles."
Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones had 15 points in that win.
Jones is averaging 15.5 points and an ACC-high 6.6 assists for the Blue Devils, who are coming off an 88-66 loss at North Carolina State.
Young said Tech needs to keep Jones out of transition.
"He's a heck of a player, but he just tears people up in transition," Young said.
Jones averaged just 9.4 points last year.
"We've needed him to score [this year], and he's done that, especially in the last few weeks," Krzyzewski said. "He's become, I think, an elite guard. We would not be where we are without him. He's been our most valuable player."
