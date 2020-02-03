AUSTRALIA: TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN FINAL DJOKOVIC THIEM

Novak Djokovic bested Dominic Thiem in the men’s singles final match of the Australian Open on Sunday.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings Monday after winning his eighth Australian Open title, while Sofia Kenin’s first Grand Slam trophy boosted her to a career-high No. 7 — and made her the leading American — on the WTA list.

Djokovic’s 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dominic Thiem in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday allowed the 32-year-old from Serbia to rise one spot and move ahead of Rafael Nadal.

The 21-year-old Kenin is the youngest woman to win the Australian Open since Maria Sharapova in 2008 by coming back to beat two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in Saturday’s final. Kenin rose eight spots and is the youngest American to debut in the top 10 since Serena Williams .

