CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia’s hope for a share of the ACC regular-season basketball championship vanished early Saturday evening as Florida State won the title outright by dismantling Boston College.
“That doesn’t take away from what just transpired,” UVa coach Tony Bennett told his team.
No, sir, it does not.
The No. 22 Cavaliers punctuated their remarkable regular season Saturday with a 57-54 victory over No. 10 Louisville, extending their winning streak to eight games and earning the No. 2 seed for next week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro.
Virginia lost at Louisville 80-73 on Feb. 8, its worst defensive performance of the season. The Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament credentials were sketchy, and no one envisioned a subsequent eight-game binge.
Yet, here they are. Leaning on different folks and formulas, the Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 ACC) have not stumbled since, and seven of those wins were by 3 or fewer points.
That late-game mojo appeared to have deserted them Saturday as Louisville (24-7, 15-5) erased a 14-point deficit, forging a 51-all tie on Darius Perry’s 3-pointer. Then Kihei Clark and Jay Huff, UVA’s yin and yang at 5-foot-9 and 7-1, respectively, took over.
First Clark deflected a Fresh Kimble pass that Huff intercepted. Then Clark baited Kimble into a contested 3-pointer that wasn’t close.
When Kimble beat Clark off the dribble on the Cardinals’ next possession, Huff came from the weak side and blocked Kimble’s shot. After a Mamadi Diakite free throw gave Virginia a 52-51 edge, Huff ripped the ball from 6-10, 255-pound Steven Enoch, Louisville’s strongest player.
Playing Huff in such a moment prior to this season was unthinkable to Bennett. The Cardinals had gone to a small lineup, which in the past had precluded Bennett pairing Huff and the 6-10 Diakite.
But Huff has been so good of late on both ends of the floor, indispensable really, that Bennett stuck with him. And Huff rewarded his coach’s confidence, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks, his third consecutive double-figure scoring game.
Moments after Huff stripped Enoch, Clark made a 3-pointer over David Johnson, who stands 8 inches taller. That was the dagger, extending UVa’s margin to 55-51.
“I know they trust me to make the play,” Clark said of his teammates, “whether it’s a pass or a shot.”
Clark is “a gamer,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “Look at all the plays he’s made down the stretch [of games]. … I’ve seen it ever since he was in AAU in California. He’s got moxie, that’s for sure.”
Clark made the winning 3-pointer at Virginia Tech last month and decisive two free throws at Miami on Wednesday. And Saturday he even added to his repertoire by backing down 6-foot Ryan McMahon late in the first half and making a fall-away jumper in the paint.
“That made me smile,” Bennett said.
But not as much as his program’s eighth straight senior day victory. The Cavaliers haven’t dropped their regular-season home finale since 2012 against Florida State, and Saturday’s win was a fitting farewell for their scholarship seniors: Diakite and Braxton Key.
Diakite arrived at UVA the embodiment of raw, and his growth over five years — he redshirted in 2015-16 — has been gradual but steady. Consider the following:
In his first three seasons combined, Diakite scored in double figures eight times against ACC opponents. This season, he’s done so 17 times in 20 games, including Saturday, when he contributed 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
With 112 victories and counting, Diakite is the active Division I leader in career wins.
“There’s always been that contagious, joyful spirit in him where he’s always smiling and filled with so much energy,” Bennett said of Diakite.
A transfer from Alabama in his second UVA season, Key was his usual defensive stalwart Saturday, adding seven boards, 6 points and four assists, and Bennett applauded his patience in embracing a reserve role last season before becoming a full-time starter as a senior.
So for the second consecutive year, Virginia enters the ACC tournament on an eight-game winning streak. Few anticipate a sequel to last season’s Final Four, let alone national championship, but no opponent will be jazzed about seeing the Cavaliers in their bracket.
“We were really close when we were losing,” Bennett said, “and we’re still really close when we’re winning. We’ve just improved a little bit.”
More than a little.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.