Although the world seems different and learning online is nothing like being in our school and in our classrooms, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the hard work and determination of you - Virginia Heights’ students. I am so proud of each and every one of you for rising to the challenges you have been given. You have shown you are strong and you can be successful in anything. Each and every one of you continues to do your personal best and show the determination needed to rise to any challenge. I encourage you to continue these behaviors - they will take you far. Never forget you are capable of anything you set your mind to achieve. Until we are back together continue to be the best you can be. Always remember, if you can think it, you can achieve it! Love and miss all of you!

