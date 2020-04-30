Weather Alert

...RISK FOR FLOODING CONTINUES THIS MORNING... .RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES, HAS RESULTED IN AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. RUNOFF FROM THIS RAINFALL, MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ARE ALSO ANTICIPATED ON THE LARGER RIVERS. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, AMHERST, BATH, BEDFORD, BOTETOURT, CRAIG, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GILES, MONTGOMERY, PULASKI, ROANOKE, AND ROCKBRIDGE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * EXPECT PERIODS OF RAIN, MOST OF WHICH WILL COME TO AN END BY MID MORNING. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 1/2 INCHES. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL, ESPECIALLY IN STEEP MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN. CREEKS, STREAMS, RIVERS, AND LOW-LYING NORMALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&