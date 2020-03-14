As the spread of the coronavirus grew from epidemic status into a pandemic, the sporting world was rapidly affected as well.
What started as a few random postponements at the beginning of the week brought organized sports to a complete standstill by the weekend — at the professional, college and high school levels.
Following is a timeline of a portion of the happenings during the week. Times for most professional and college events match when they were first reported by The Associated Press. The small college and high school times match when the press releases reached The Roanoke Times:
Sunday, March 8
2 p.m.: The WTA and ATP tours announce the cancelation of the The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, less than a day before qualifying matches were set to begin.
Monday, March 9
7 p.m.: The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League close access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel.
Tuesday, March 10
11:46 a.m.: The Ivy League is canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and declares the Princeton women and Yale men the league champions. The next day, the league cancels all spring sports for the rest of the year.
4 p.m.: After previously saying if fans are banned from NBA games he would refuse to play, Lakers all-star LeBron James said he would play in the empty arena if required to.
9:11 p.m.: Arsenal’s playing squad goes into two weeks of self-isolation, forcing the immediate postponement of the Premier League game at Manchester City on Wednesday.
Wednesday, March 11
4:52 p.m.: NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
6:15 p.m.: The Columbus Blue Jackets are the first NHL team to say they’ll hold home games without fans in the stands.
7:10 p.m.: The Big 12 and Big Ten basketball tournaments will proceed without fans beginning with Thursday’s games.
8 p.m.: The ACC joins with the fan ban.
9:17 p.m.: And then the SEC gets on board.
10 p.m.: After finding out Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA became the first major American sports league to suspend play.
Thursday, March 12
8:39 a.m.: The VHSL announces that while Thursday’s four state championship games at VCU will allow all ticket holders into the arena, games on Friday and Saturday will only be open to immediate family, essential personnel and media.
9:55 a.m.: The season-ending men’s World Cup ski races are canceled.
10:10 a.m.: The Swiss hockey league ends its season in the top two divisions before the playoffs.
10:55 a.m.: ACC commissioner John Swofford says the league men’s basketball tournament is ready to hold games as scheduled without fans in Greensboro.
11 a.m.: South Korea’s professional baseball league says it will postpone the start of its 144-game regular season to mid-April.
11:05 a.m.: The Players Championship, already under way with its first round in Florida, announces it will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass.
11:15 a.m.: Real Madrid says its soccer and basketball teams have been put in quarantine after a basketball player for the club tested positive for the coronavirus and its Champions League match with Manchester City is postponed.
At the same time, the International Ice Hockey Federation cancels the men’s world championships in Switzerland.
11:30 a.m.: McLaren withdraws from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
11:40 a.m.: Major League Soccer team owner Jorge Mas says the league will be shutting down for at least 30 days.
11:50 a.m.: Dutch soccer authorities cancel all matches until the end of the month, including friendlies against the United States and Spain.
11:55 a.m.: Officials with the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC conferences announced their tournaments are off. In New York City, the Big East Tournament begins as scheduled, without fans.
12:20 p.m.: The ACC announces the cancellation of its tournament about 10 minutes before the scheduled start. The Pac-12 also cancels the remainder of its tournament.
12:35 p.m.: The SEC announces within an hour of canceling its basketball tournament that the league was suspending regular-season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses as well as league championships until March 30.
The Pac-12 said it was scrapping all league championship events and all competitions effective immediately.
12:40 p.m.: The Big 12 follows suit by canceling all championships through April 15.
1:05 p.m.: The Big East cancels the rest of its basketball tournament at halftime of Thursday’s first game.
1:16 p.m.: As the Class 2 state finals are being played, the VHSL announces that the Class 3, 4, 5 and 6 title games have been canceled and all finalists will be declared co-champions. The Class 1 games are still scheduled to be played. This includes the Cave Spring boys and Lord Botetourt girls in Class 3.
1:45 p.m.: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announces a pause to the season.
1:50 p.m.: NASCAR announces the events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel.
1:55 p.m.: Duke says it has suspended all athletic competition “for the foreseeable future.”
2 p.m.: Major League Baseball cancels the rest of its spring training game schedule and says it will probably delay the regular season start.
2:05 p.m.: Washington Wizards players, coaches and basketball operations personnel go into self-quarantine due to possible exposure in recent days to Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert. The Toronto Raptors follow suit 10 minutes later.
2:20 p.m.: The Miami Open tennis tournament that was scheduled to start later this month is canceled. Less than a half-hour later, The ATP suspends all men’s tennis tournaments for six weeks.
2:30 p.m.: USC and Notre Dame, which already have begun spring football practices, announce they have suspended workouts.
3 p.m.: The NFL cancels its main owners meeting scheduled for later this month, and says further changes could be coming for the draft, scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 23-25.
3:15 p.m.: IndyCar says it will open its season on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, without spectators.
3:27 p.m.: The VHSL cancels the Class 1 boys and girls state basketball finals, including Auburn’s boys final with Mathews.
3:30 p.m.: The ACC suspends all athletic-related activities. That includes all games, practices, recruiting — and participation in NCAA championships.
4:30 p.m.: The NCAA cancels the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Also canceled are all of its championships in every winter and spring sport, including hockey, baseball and lacrosse.
5:15 p.m.: The CAA says it has been informed that a game official who worked at the conference men’s basketball tournament has tested positive for the coronavirus.
5:30 p.m.: USA Gymnastics cancels all sanctioned events through the end of March.
5:40 p.m.: Horse races at Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields in California, Aqueduct in New York, Gulfstream Park in Florida, Laurel Park in Maryland and Turfway Park in Kentucky will go on without spectators.
Churchill Downs said preparations to hold the Kentucky Derby on May 2 are up in the air.
5:55 p.m.: The LPGA Tour postpones golf’s first major championship of the season and two other events.
6:27 p.m.: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for the coronavirus, forcing the club to close its training complex and put the entire first-team in self isolation.
6:58 p.m.: The April 19 Grand Prix of Long Beach, the second most popular event on the IndyCar schedule behind the Indianapolis 500, is canceled.
7:10 p.m.: With McLaren already withdrawn, Formula One organizers cancel the season-opening Australian Grand Prix hours ahead of the first official practice sessions.
7:25 p.m.: USA Cycling is recalling its athletes, coaches and support staff from locations abroad and curtailing all international travel for teams and staff members.
7:38 p.m.: The SPHL suspends its seasons indefinitely and will meet after the weekend to decide on the fate of the season.
7:58 p.m.: Little League International recommends that its leagues “exercise an abundance of caution and implement a temporary suspension of all league activities until no earlier than April 6.”
9:50 p.m.: UFC President Dana White says that the promotion will hold its show Saturday in Brasilia, Brazil, with no fans in Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. The UFC’s show at London’s O2 Arena on March 21, is scheduled to proceed as planned, with fans in attendance.
The UFC then will move its next two shows to its new UFC Apex complex in Las Vegas, where the promotion has a small arena used for filming television shows and online content. The two fight cards initially were scheduled for March 28 in Columbus, Ohio, and April 11 in Portland, Oregon.
10 p.m.: Two boxing cards at Madison Square Garden are called off hours after promoter Bob Arum had said it would proceed without crowds.
Friday, March 13
10:25 a.m.: Baylor University tells its entire baseball team and staff to self-quarantine after learning that three TSA agents in San Jose, California who tested positive for COVID-19 had “indirect contact” with the school’s travel party earlier this week.
10:30 a.m.: The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, has been postponed until a later date. Augusta National did not indicate when the Masters would be played. That means there will be no golf at least for the next month. The PGA Tour had called off all of its events prior to the Masters on Thursday.
11:20 a.m.: The German soccer league suspends its season, dropping a plan to play over the weekend in empty stadiums.
11:50 a.m.: NASCAR, which planned to run Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway without spectators, calls off that race, as well as next week’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
IndyCar, scheduled to open the year Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, suspends it’s season through the end of April. Four races are affected.
12:10 p.m.: The London Marathon scheduled for April 26 is postponed to Oct. 4.
12:16 p.m.: The VHSL announces that all high school spring sporting events, scheduled to begin on Monday, will be postponed for at least two weeks.
2:30 p.m.: The NCAA says it will extend the eligibility of athletes on spring sports teams one year to make up for the season lost following the cancelation of all spring championships on Thursday.
2:45 p.m.: The USTA said it is suspending all of its sanctioned events through April 20.
3:37 p.m.: The ODAC suspends all sporting competitions beginning Friday.
3:59 p.m.: Major League Baseball encourages players to go home a day after canceling spring training and postponing opening day by at least two weeks. Ballparks in Florida and Arizona were locked down Friday as the sport considered how to proceed following an outbreak that has brought the U.S. sports schedule to a standstill.
4:15 p.m.: The Southeastern Conference suspends all athletic activities at least through April 15.
5:15 p.m.: FIFA plans a total shutdown of the month’s window for national team games. Close to 200 national teams were due to be in action.
7:35 p.m.: The Big 12 Conference cancels all athletic competitions for the rest of the academic year.
9:40 p.m.: The U.S. Olympic wrestling trials scheduled for April 4-5 at Penn State are postponed indefinitely.
Saturday, March 14
1:23 p.m.: The VHSL clarifies that its athletics and activities stoppage also includes practices.
3 p.m.: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country still intends to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo as planned from July 24-Aug. 9.
3:15 p.m.: The Pac-12 Conference cancels all spring sports and championships following a meeting of conference executives and athletic directors.
The conference also announced that all organized team activities are not allowed until at least March 29, when that decision will be revisited.
3:25 p.m.: The Mexican soccer league announced that the rest of its matches this weekend will be played with no fans.
3:30 p.m.: The XFL says an unidentified player with the Seattle Dragons has tested positive for coronavirus.
5 p.m.: The International Triathlon Union suspends all of its competitions and activities from Monday to the end of April.
5:30 p.m.: The Baseball Hall of Fame said it will close to the public beginning Sunday at 5 p.m.
5:30 p.m.: The ECHL board of governors approved the cancellation of the remainder of the season. The league has 26 teams in the U.S. and Canada.
