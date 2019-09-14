As they say, the more things change, the more they stay the same. For several years, because my own son is grown and gone, I have been looking forward to attending my godson’s sporting events. I’m not a fan of grownup sports — my interest and attention span are about on par with the childrens’ — so going to kids’ games gives me at least a taste of what our national obsession is all about. I also love watching kids of all abilities play team sports — something I was discouraged from doing as a child because I was too clumsy.
At my godson’s first game, I wasn’t surprised to find that after all these years, Coach Dad is still there. Coach Dad is that guy who yells at his kid from the sidelines for the entire duration of the game: “Go, Melchisedec! It’s YOUR ball, Melchisedec! Move UP Melchisedec!”
Occasionally, little Melchisedec is something of a prodigy, and maybe Coach Dad is already dreaming of a college scholarship, but that’s not such a high bar when he and his opponents are only six or seven years old. But most of the time, little Melchisedec’s playing is indistinguishable from that of the other kids, except he’s not having a very good time. When he accidentally kicks the ball out of bounds, I can hear him whimper as tears spring to his panic-stricken eyes, because he knows he’s just let dad down.
Once, my godson’s mother was selected to be the coach because nobody else would do it, even though she knew nothing about the game. She was frustrated because she felt the kids were being cheated out of an experience their parents had paid good money for.
So I’ve always wondered why Coach Dad doesn’t just volunteer to work with the entire team, since he’s so plainly interested and enthusiastic and is certainly an expert. If nothing else, with some of that love spread around, at least little Melchisedec might enjoy himself more.
