LSU is an overwhelming No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama in a 1-2 matchup, and Minnesota moved into the top 10 for the first time in 57 years.
After two weeks of historically close voting at the top of poll, LSU received 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Ohio State was No. 2 with five first-place votes and Clemson — the ACC’s only ranked team — was third with three first-place votes. Alabama fell two spots to No. 4.
Georgia was fifth, followed by Oregon and Minnesota at No. 7. The Gophers won Saturday’s other matchup of unbeaten teams, defeating Penn State at home.
Minnesota has its best ranking since it reached No. 5 in 1962. The Nittany Lions slipped four spots to No. 9.
No. 22 Texas moved back into the rankings after beating Kansas State and knocking the Wildcats out of the Top 25.
No. 24 Indiana is ranked for the first time since 1994, snapping the longest poll drought among Power Five conference schools.
No. 25 Oklahoma State moved back into the Top 25 for the second time this season. San Diego State fell out after losing to Nevada
Virginia Tech knocked Wake Forest out of the Top 25 with Saturday’s defeat of the Demon Deacons in Blacksburg. The Hokies received four votes for the Top 25, far down a list of non-qualifiers led by Appalachian State with 73 votes. Virginia received 12.
Loss complicates Tide’s CFP status
There has never been a playoff without Alabama. The Crimson Tide is 5 for 5. To keep that streak going, the Tide is going to need some help — from other teams and the selection committee.
Barring a shocking collapse by LSU down the stretch against Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas A&M, the Tigers are going to win the SEC West and play in the conference championship game against Georgia. The best Alabama can do is 11-1, with a victory against a good, but certainly not great Auburn team.
Razorbacks fire head football coach Morris
Arkansas fired football coach Chad Morris on Sunday after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories over nearly two terrible seasons.
Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas made the move less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 at home to a Western Kentucky team quarterbacked by former Razorback Ty Storey. Morris’ only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State — two FCS teams — Tulsa and Colorado State.
Morris is the second Power Five coach to be fired after last than two seasons on the job in eight days. Florida State fired Willie Taggart after 21 games last Sunday.
A year after a $160 million stadium renovation and expansion, Arkansas had its two lowest-attended games since a previous expansion in 2001.
Arkansas owes Morris just over $10 million in buying out his contract. The university is still paying his predecessor as head coach, Bret Bielema, as part of an $11.8 million buyout.
Late ACC Saturday
Clemson 55, North Carolina State 10
RALEIGH, N.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for two scores and ran for another in a dominating first quarter and Clemson (10-0, 7-0, No. 5 CFP) outed North Carolina State (4-5, 1-4) to wrap a trip to the ACC title game.
Notre Dame 38, Duke 7
DURHAM, N.C. — Ian Book rushed for a career-best 139 yards and threw four touchdown passes for Notre Dame (7-2, No. 15 CFP).
The Fighting Irish rolled up 469 total yards and led 21-0 before the Blue Devils picked up their second first down. Duke (4-5, 23 ACC) has lost three straight and four of five since starting 3-1.
Late top 25
Georgia 27, Missouri 0
ATHENS, Ga. — Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes to George Pickens and Georgia (8-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 6 CFP) posted its third shutout, dominating a Missouri (5-4, 2-3) offense missing big playmakers.
Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 41
NORMAN, Okla. — Parnell Motley intercepted Brock Purdy’s two-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left and Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) held off Iowa State (5-4, 3-3).
Boise State 20, Wyoming 17, OT
BOISE, Idaho — Chase Cord threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, Eric Sachse kicked a 28-yard field goal in overtime and Boise State (8-1, 4-0, No. 22 CFP) rallied to beat Wyoming (6-3, 3-2).
Nevada 17, San Diego State 13
SAN DIEGO — Wide receiver Elijah Cooks threw a 50-yard pass on a trick play to set up Devonte Lee’s go-ahead, 1-yard run with 10:31 to go that lifted Nevada (6-4, 3-3 Mountain West) past San Diego State (7-2, 4-2).
Late state results
BYU 31, Liberty 24
PROVO, Utah — Baylor Romney completed 23 of 33 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns and BYU beat Liberty.
On the first possession of the game, Liberty (6-4) used a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by Stephen Calvert’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Zac Foutz to take a 7-0 lead but the Cougars (5-4) scored the next 17 points, and 24 of the next 27, to take the lead for good.
Calvert completed 27 of 45 for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Antonio Gandy-Golden had 10 receptions for 162 yards and a score for the Flames.
Charleston Southern 27, Hampton 20
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Darius Douglas accounted for three touchdowns, including 24-yard scoring pass to Garris Schwarting in overtime, and Charleston Southern (4-6, 2-2 Big South) beat Hampton (5-5, 1-3).
Elsewhere
Tennessee 17, Kentucky 13
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jarrett Guarantano has endured his share of setbacks, which has helped him appreciate the comeback that has Tennessee on the brink of postseason eligibility.
Guarantano threw two third-quarter touchdown passes for the lead that the Volunteers’ defense preserved with a late goal-line stand as Tennessee (5-5, 3-3 SEC) rallied past Kentucky (4-5, 2-5).
— From wire reports
