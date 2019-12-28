ORLANDO, Fla. — So much for the notion that No. 14 Notre Dame didn’t have anything to play for in the Camping World Bowl.
A year removed from an appearance in the CFP national semifinals, the Fighting Irish closed out another double-digit winning season with arguably their best all-around performance in a 33-9 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.
“I’m just so proud of our football team. 2019 will be one that I’ll always remember, for a group of guys that just loved to play the game. They had such a strong brotherhood,” coach Brian Kelly said.
Ian Book threw for 247 yards and a touchdown, Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run and game MVP Chase Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and a TD for the Irish (11-2, No. 15 CFP), who finished on a six-game winning streak after losing to Michigan to tumble out of contention for a playoff berth in late October.
Notre Dame also lost to Georgia in September; however, Kelly said the team remained focused and continued to focus and get better.
Book completed 20 of 28 passes without an interception, including a 27-yard TD throw to Claypool, who went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season and also recovered a fumble on special teams to set up an early field goal.
Iowa State (7-6) lost to four ranked teams — Iowa, Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State — by a combined 11 points this season and was hoping to end its fourth season under Matt Campbell with a signature win for a once-downtrodden program.
Brock Purdy was 17 of 30 for 222 yards and no interceptions for the Cyclones, but he was unable to get his team into the end zone after throwing for a school single-season record 27 TDs during the regular season.
Connor Assalley kicked field goals of 41, 26 and 42 yards.
SATURDAY’S BOWL
COTTON BOWL Penn State 53, Memphis 39
ARLINGTON, Texas — All-America linebacker Micah Parsons led the big blitz for Penn State, and he had Brady White all wrapped up when the Memphis quarterback suddenly flipped away the ball — right into the hands of Garrett Taylor.
On a day when the Nittany Lions’ defense gave up their most points and yards all season, Taylor turned that gift into a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown in a victory over the Group of Five Tigers on Saturday in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever.
Journey Brown ran for 202 yards with two long touchdowns, but the Parsons-created pick-six came three plays after Brown was stopped short on a fourth-and-1. Taylor put the Nittany Lions (11-2, No. 10 CFP) up 45-36 going into the fourth quarter.
White was 32-of-51 passing for 454 yards with two interceptions for American Athletic Conference champion Memphis (12-2, No. 17 CFP). which played its first game under coach Ryan Silverfield. White had a rushing touchdown, as did Patrick Taylor Jr. and Kenneth Gainwell.
The rest of the Tigers’ points came on a Cotton Bowl-record six field goals by Riley Patterson, including a record-long 51-yarder.
FRIDAY’S LATE BOWLS
CHEEZ-IT BOWL Air Force 31, Washington St. 21
PHOENIX — Kadin Remsberg ran for 178 yards and stretched to the pylon for a 3-yard touchdown on a late fourth down, lifting No. 24 Air Force to a victory over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
The Falcons (11-2) had their triple option working to near perfection, grinding out 371 yards rushing while setting a Cheez-It Bowl time of possession record of 43:24. Donald Hammond III scored two touchdowns.
Anthony Gordon, the FBS passing leader, kept Washington State within reach, throwing for 351 yards and three touchdowns.
HOLIDAY BOWL Iowa 49, USC 24
SAN DIEGO — Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard reception — all in the second quarter — to lead No. 19 Iowa to a rout of No. 22 USC (8-5).
Senior Nate Stanley threw two touchdown passes and the Hawkeyes (10-3) won their fourth straight game for their sixth 10-win season in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 years.
USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis threw two touchdown passes, but was knocked out of the game with an injured right elbow in the third quarter.
TEXAS BOWL Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma St. 21
HOUSTON — Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M (8-5) scored 24 straight points to overcome an early deficit to rally past Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.
Chuba Hubbard, who finished the regular season as the nation’s leading rusher, ran for 158 yards, and Johnson had 124 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cowboys (8-5).
