ATLANTA — Joe Burrow finished off what seems like his Heisman Trophy coronation with another dazzling performance and No. 1 LSU locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time, dominating No. 4 Georgia 37-10 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.
The Tigers (13-0, No. 2 CFP), going for their first national title since 2007 season, will either return to Atlanta or head west to suburban Phoenix for a semifinal game Dec. 28. Their bowl site and opponent will be announced Sunday, but they surely made a persuasive case to be the top overall seed in the four-team field.
Burrow threw for 349 yards and four TDs. He was the Tigers’ second-leading rusher with 41 yards on 11 carries. He even caught a pass on a ball that was batted down at the line and wound up his arms, taking off for a 16-yard gain.
The Tigers put up 481 yards of offense, and their defense followed up a 50-7 rout of Texas A&M in the regular-season finale with another championship-worthy showing against the Bulldogs, who were held to 286 yards.
Georgia (11-2) appears likely to make its second straight appearance in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor, loser of the Big 12 championship game.
BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 6 Oklahoma 30, No. 8 Baylor 23, OT
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rhamondre Stevenson had a 5-yard TD run in overtime and Oklahoma made its bid for another playoff berth with the victory over Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.
A day after No. 5 Utah lost in the Pac-12 championship game, and before No. 4 Georgia lost to No. 1 LSU for the SEC title, the Sooners (12-1, No. 6 CFP) won their fifth consecutive Big 12 title, and 13th overall. Oklahoma went to the playoff three of the past four seasons.
Baylor (11-2, No. 7 CFP) tied it in the fourth quarter after two long passes by freshman Jacob Zeno, the second quarterback used after starter Charlie Brewer left the game in the second quarter following a big hit he delivered on a defender.
There was an 81-yard catch-and-run TD by Trestan Ebner with 9:41 left in regulation and a 78-yarder to Chris Platt that set up John Mayers’ third field goal, a 27-yarder with 3:25 left to make it 23-all.
Jalen Hurts, who last year led Alabama’s comeback win over Georgia in the SEC title game, was 17-of-24 passing for 278 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners. CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 173 yards after missing the previous game against the Bears.
AAC CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 16 Memphis 29, No. 21 Cincinnati 24
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Antonio Gibson caught a 6-yard TD pass from Brady White with 1:14 left and the Tigers (12-1) defeated Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The victory marked the first time Memphis has won the AAC title in its third straight conference championship game. The Tigers now wait for an invitation to the Cotton Bowl as the highest-ranked Group of Five team.
Gibson ran for 130 yards, including a 65-yard TD dash.
Desmond Ridder, who didn’t play in last week’s 34-24 loss to Memphis in the regular-season finale, threw for 233 yards and ran for 113 more. He also had a 15-yard TD in the first half.
Sam Crosa’s 33-yard field goal with 4:23 left gave the Bearcats (10-3) a 24-23 lead.
MWC CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 19 Boise State 31, Hawaii 10
BOISE, Idaho — Jaylon Henderson threw for 212 yards and two TDs and ran for another score to lead the Broncos (12-1) over Hawaii in the Mountain West championship game.
Boise State won its second conference title in three years, beating Hawaii again this season after winning the Oct. 12 meeting, 59-37. The Broncos leaned on their defense in the rematch, making two stands inside the 5.
Cole McDonald passed for 241 yards for Hawaii (9-5), which couldn’t overcome early problems in the red zone in its first appearance in the title game.
SUN BELT CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 20 Appalachian St. 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 38
BOONE, N.C. — Darrynton Evans scored three TDs and Appalachian State repeated as Sun Belt Conference champion with the win over Louisiana-Lafayette.
Evans won the game’s MVP for the second straight season.
Zac Thomas threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams added TD runs. The Mountaineers racked up 416 yards on offense, including 267 on the ground in a dominating first half.
The Mountaineers (12-1) have won at least a share of four straight Sun Belt championships.
Levi Lewis threw for a Sun Belt championship game-record 354 yards and four touchdowns for Lafayette (10-3, 8-2).
NOTES
Kiffin headed to SEC after leading FAU to C-USA title
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Facing fourth-and-goal very early in a scoreless game, Lane Kiffin did not even hesitate in his call to leave his Florida Atlantic offense on the field. What a rebel.
No, really. He’s off to Ole Miss — to coach the Rebels.
FAU turned that decision into a touchdown and kept rolling from there, going on to a surprisingly easy 49-6 win over UAB (9-4) in the Conference USA title game. Chris Robison threw for 267 yards and four touchdowns, BJ Emmons ran for a pair of scores and the Owls (10-3) — in Kiffin’s finale — sent their coach off with his second league title in three years.
Kiffin resigned shortly after the game, and Mississippi announced his hire minutes later. Defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer is the Owls’ interim coach.
Sources: FSU introducing Norvell as new coach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Florida State will introduce Memphis football coach Mike Norvell as their new coach Sunday, two people with knowledge of the decision said after the Tigers’ victory Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
Florida State announced during No. 15 Memphis’ 29-24 victory over No. 21 Cincinnati that the new coach would be introduced Sunday in Tallahassee. That coach will be Norvell, two people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement has not been made.
LATE FRIDAY
No. 13 Oregon 37, No. 5 Utah 15
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — CJ Verdell ran for 208 yards and broke open the game with two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, and the Ducks (11-2, No. 13 CFP) spoiled Utah’s playoff hopes in the Pac-12 championship game.
The Utes (11-2, No. 5 CFP) came into the game hoping to make a case for one of the four playoff spots with a conference title but instead got overmatched by Oregon and lost their second straight Pac-12 championship game.
Utah trailed 20-0 in the first half and then gave up a 70-yard TD run to Verdell after cutting the deficit to 23-15.
