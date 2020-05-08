Kansas receiver Evan Fairs tweeted Thursday night that he has decided to transfer to Virginia Tech.
Fairs will be a graduate transfer, so he can play for the Hokies next season without having to sit out a year.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Fairs entered the transfer portal in February.
He joins former Kansas teammate Khalil Herbert on the Hokies. Herbert, a running back and grad transfer, verbally committed to Tech last December and enrolled at Tech in January.
Fairs had 55 catches as a high school senior in Texas. He picked Kansas over Illinois and Maryland.
He played in eight games for Kansas as a true freshman in 2016. He had one catch.
Fairs had 24 catches for 335 yards and one TD as a sophomore in 2017, when he played in all 12 games and started twice.
He played in four games in 2018 (catching two passes) before opting to redshirt. According to the Lawrence Journal-World, he hurt his knee against Baylor and was told he would be sidelined for two weeks. Since he had only played in four games and was still eligible to redshirt, he decided to do so.
Fairs played in only two games for first-year Kansas coach Les Miles last fall. The fourth-year junior had one catch.
OL prospect Laughlin commits to UVa
Hugh Laughlin of Athens Academy in Georgia tweeted Thursday that he has committed to play football for Virginia.
The rising senior is expected to play on the offensive line in college, although he has yet to play that position for his high school team.
Laughlin is rated the No. 78 offensive tackle in the high school graduating class of 2021 by the 247Sports composite rankings.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Laughlin started for Athens Academy at tight end and defensive end as a junior last fall but will be moving from tight end to offensive tackle as a senior, according to the Oconee Enterprise. The newspaper reported that since he became willing to make that switch, interest from colleges has intensified.
He earned all-state honors at defensive line as a junior.
Laughlin tweeted on April 20 that he had received an offer from UVa.
He tweeted in early March about visiting Oklahoma and tweeted in January about visiting South Carolina. He tweeted last fall about visiting Syracuse.
Laughlin has tweeted about getting offers from Mississippi State, Arizona State, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida State, South Florida, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Columbia, Penn, Air Force, Louisville, Boston College, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Army, Holy Cross, Kansas, Liberty and Syracuse, among others.
He told 247Sports earlier this month that the schools most in contact with him were Air Force, Holy Cross, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Central Florida, South Florida and UVa.
Laughlin earned all-region honorable mention in basketball last season.
