Alabama dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll, snapping the Crimson Tide’s record streak of 68 appearances in the top five.
The top four teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank were unchanged, with LSU at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.
The Buckeyes gained on LSU after their blowout victory at Michigan, receiving 19 first-place votes. The Tigers had 40, down 10 from last week. Clemson received three first-place votes.
Utah moved up to No. 5, followed by Oklahoma, Florida and Baylor.
The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in a wild Iron Bowl on Saturday to give it two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. The four-spot drop by Alabama broke a string of top-five appearances that began Nov. 8, 2015.
The week before the Tide’s run started it had been seventh, and it had been as low as 12th earlier that season. Alabama passed the old record for consecutive top-five appearances of 55 by Miami (Oct. 8, 2000-Oct. 26, 2003) last season.
Wisconsin moved up three spots to No. 10 after routing Minnesota. The Gophers dropped six spots to No. 15.
No. 25 Air Force is ranked for the first time since 2010. With Navy at No. 23, there are two service academies ranked at the same time for the first time since Oct. 14, 1985, when Air Force was No. 10 and Army was No. 19.
Oklahoma State dropped out after losing to rival Oklahoma.
NOTES
Source says Boston College coach fired
BOSTON — Boston College fired coach Steve Addazio on Sunday after seven seasons in which the Eagles never surpassed seven wins, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
Addazio was 44-44 since taking over in 2013, reaching bowl eligibility for the sixth time in seven years after beating Pittsburgh 26-19 on Saturday.
South Florida coach Strong loses his job
South Florida fired coach Charlie Strong on Sunday after three seasons in which the Bulls won fewer games each year.
USF made the move two days after finishing a 4-8 season with a blowout loss to rival UCF. That left Strong 21-16 overall but 4-14 since starting the 2018 season with seven straight victories.
The former Texas and Louisville coach was hired by USF to replace Willie Taggart after the 2016 season.
Schiano returning as coach at Rutgers
Rutgers Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced Sunday the university and Greg Schiano have reached a contract agreement, a week after talks to bring back the 53-year-old former Scarlet Knights head coach fell apart.
Rutgers had offered Schiano an eight-year contract worth $32 million, but the two sides could not agree on other financial commitments by the school toward improved facilities and infrastructure and both indicated they were ready to move on.
Schiano, a New Jersey native, went 68-67 at Rutgers and turned the Scarlet Knights into consistent winners in the old Big East after years of being one of the worst major college football programs in the country.
Success under Schiano helped Rutgers land an invite to the Big Ten, and it joined the lucrative Power Five conference in 2014.
Bahamas Bowl first to announce lineup
NASSAU, Bahamas — Charlotte and Buffalo are headed to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20. The teams made the announcement on Sunday, one week before most other schools find out their bowl destination.
Someone will be winning a bowl game for the first time. Charlotte is making its first bowl appearance and Buffalo is 0-3 in its previous postseason trips.
Both teams are taking 7-5 records into the game. It will also be the first matchup between the schools.
Most other bowl matchups will be revealed on Dec. 8. There are 40 bowl games for 78 FBS teams, including the College Football Playoff.
UTSA coach Wilson out after four years
SAN ANTONIO — UTSA has fired football coach Frank Wilson after four seasons that produced a bowl appearance in year one and diminishing results afterward.
Wilson went 19-29 at Texas-San Antonio, including 13-19 in Conference USA play. The Roadrunners completed a 4-8 season on Saturday with a loss to Louisiana Tech.
Heisman winner Sullivan dies at 69
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Pat Sullivan, the 1971 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn who went on to coach TCU and Samford, has died. He was 69.
The former quarterback, diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003 , was a College Football Hall of Famer who played four seasons with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, wrapping up his playing career in 1976 with the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers.
Kelly says he’s all in as coach of UCLA
PASADENA, Calif. — UCLA coach Chip Kelly described his commitment to the Bruins as “the same since I’ve been here; it’s been 100%.” He also disputed media reports that he might abandon UCLA after only two years and head back to the NFL as an offensive coordinator.
“I don’t know where they came from and I have not had any discussions with anybody,” Kelly said after his record with the Bruins fell to 7-17 following a season-ending 28-18 loss to California.
Kelly has led UCLA to after four consecutive losing seasons, including a 4-8 finish in 2019.
LATE SATURDAY
LSU 50, Texas A&M 7
BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow padded his Heisman Trophy resume with 352 yards and three touchdowns passing as LSU (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) and beat Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4) for its first unbeaten regular season since 2011.
Utah 45, Colorado 15
SALT LAKE CITY — Brant Kuithe scored three touchdowns and Utah (11-1, 8-1, No 6 CFP) is locked up a spot in the Pac-12 championship game for the second consecutive season with a victory over Colorado (5-7).
Oklahoma 34, Oklahoma State 16
STILLWATER, Okla. — Jalen Hurts passed for 163 yards and a touchdown, rushed for a score and caught a touchdown pass to help Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) beat Oklahoma State (8-4, 5-4, No. 21 CFP).
Florida 40, Florida State 17
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask threw three first-half touchdown passes, including two to Freddie Swain, and Florida (10-2, No. 11 CFP) hammered rival Florida State (6-6) to end a four-game, home losing streak in the series.
UNC 41, N.C. State 10
RALEIGH, N.C. — Mack Brown has North Carolina (6-6, 4-4 ACC) headed back to a bowl game in the first year of his second stint as the Tar Heels’ coach after freshman Sam Howell’s career-best 401 yards passing sparked a win over rival N.C. State (4-8, 1-7).
Navy 56, Houston 41
HOUSTON — Jamale Carothers rushed for career highs of 188 yards and five touchdowns, Malcolm Perry ran for 146 yards and a touchdown and Navy (9-2, 7-1 American) beat Houston (4-8, 2-6).
— From wire reports
