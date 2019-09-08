For the first time in the 18-game history of the Virginia-Florida State football series, UVa will be ranked Saturday night at Scott Stadium and Florida State will not.
Less than 24 hours after a 52-17 victory over William and Mary, the Cavaliers learned Sunday that they had moved into the Top 25 at No. 25.
The only other time Virginia had been ranked in Bronco Mendenhall’s four seasons as head coach was prior to a Nov. 2 visit from Pittsburgh last year.
UVa, which had won five of six games prior to that match-up, was a 23-13 loser and fell out of the Top 25 for the rest of the year.
Before last season, the UVa football program had not been ranked in the Top 25 since the 2011 season, when UVa moved into the No. 24 spot following a 14-13 victory at Florida State, which was ranked 23rd at the time.
The Cavaliers were routed 38-0 by then No. 6 Virginia Tech five days later in Blacksburg and went unranked for the next seven seasons.
Virginia showed up regularly in the Top 25 when the late George Welsh was the head coach and was ranked at least once each season during an eight-year period beginning in 1989.
Welsh’s successor, Al Groh, had top 25 teams in three straight seasons, 2003-2005, and added a fourth Top 25 team in 2007.
Mike London, the opposing coach Saturday night when UVa played host to William and Mary, had his lone Top 25 appearance going into the above-mentioned 2011 meeting with Virginia Tech.
Mendenhall’s teams when he was the head coach at Brigham Young were ranked in the Top 25 in seven of his 11 seasons,including back-to-back seasons in 2008-2009 when they spent the entire season in the rankings.
LATE SATURDAY
North Carolina 28, Miami 25
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Mack Brown knew he needed to coax some confidence out of his North Carolina players after inheriting a team that frequently found a way to give up leads last season.
Two games in, the Tar Heels are playing like they’re free from that burden — fittingly led by the composed true freshman who isn’t the least bit interested in experiencing any of that frustration.
Sam Howell directed a clutch final drive and found Dazz Newsome just inside the end zone for the go-ahead score with 1:01 left.
Louisiana 35, Liberty 14
LAFAYETTE, La. — Levi Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Ja’Marcus Bradley and ran for a third score as Louisiana-Lafayette scored four unanswered touchdowns to beat the Flames in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ home opener.
The game was the first meeting between the programs and the second straight year the Cajuns have faced an FCS independent after hosting New Mexico State last year.
Stephen Calvert threw a 12-yard strike to DJ Stubbs four minutes into the game to put Liberty up, 7-0, but Lewis ran 19 yards to tie the game in the final minute of the first quarter.
Louisville 42, Eastern Ky. 0
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the clock wound down on Saturday’s game — and Louisville’s 10-game losing streak — the Cardinals finally allowed themselves to celebrate.
They turned to the fans and raised their arms in exaltation. Scott Satterfield even threw up an “L’’ to the crowd as he ran into the locker room after the Cardinals victory over Eastern Kentucky, his first win as Louisville’s coach.
Jawon Pass threw for a career-high four TDs to lead Louisville.
LSU 45, Texas 38
AUSTIN, Texas — Joe Burrow passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder to Justin Jefferson with 2:27 left, and LSU pulled out a wild victory over the Longhorns.
The biggest nonconference game in Austin since No. 1 Ohio State came to town in 2006 was one the most anticipated matchups of the season and delivered on its promise. Texas stormed back from a 20-7 halftime deficit and the teams traded seven touchdowns in the second half.
Burrow and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger picked apart the defenses at will. LSU (2-0) didn’t put it away until Texas came up inches short from covering an onside kick after its final touchdown with 22 seconds left.
Oklahoma 70, S. Dakota 14
NORMAN, Okla. — Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters in the rout by the Sooners.
It was Oklahoma’s highest points total since scoring 79 in a victory over North Texas in 2007.
Auburn 24, Tulane 6
AUBURN, Ala. — Bo Nix threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, Auburn ran for 172 yards after amassing just 20 in the first half and the Tigers’ defense dominated.
With a broken game clock already making for a slow and low-energy start to the game, the teams combined for 86 yards of offense across the first nine drives, with Tulane kicking a field goal on its opening series and Auburn (2-0) losing a fumble on its second. After Tulane’s first scoring drive, Auburn’s defense locked down the Green Wave (1-1), allowing minus-3 yards over the next four possessions.
Florida 45, UT-Martin 0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Elusive receiver Kadarius Toney and speedy cornerback CJ Henderson left in the first half and did not return in Florida’s victory over lower-division Tennessee-Martin.
Florida (2-0) barely missed either of them against the Skyhawks (1-1), who fell to 0-10 against SEC teams and failed to cover the 44 1/2-point spread.
Cal 20, Washington 19
SEATTLE — Greg Thomas kicked a 17-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, and the Bears beat Washington in a game delayed more than 2 ½ hours due to severe weather.
The Pac-12 Conference opener for the schools ended up being a strange night on the shore of Lake Washington, capped by Thomas’ short field goal to give the Golden Bears (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) the shocking victory.
Penn St. 45, Buffalo 12
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford threw for 280 yards and four TDs and the Nittany Lions overcame a halftime deficit to win.
Trailing 10-7 at half, the Nittany Lions (1-0) took the lead for good when John Reid ran back an interception 37 yards for a touchdown early in the third.
Oregon 77, Nevada 6
EUGENE, Ore. — Justin Herbert threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns before heading to the sideline in the third quarter, and the Ducks rebounded from its season-opening loss to Auburn.
UCF 48, Florida Atlantic 14
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Dillon Gabriel went 7 for 19 in his first start, but threw touchdown throws of 57 and 74 yards, and UCF extended its regular-season winning streak to 24 games. The game was called because of lightning in the area with 4:20 to play.
USC 45, Stanford 20
LOS ANGELES — Freshman Kedon Slovis passed for 377 yards and three touchdowns in an excellent debut, and Southern California rolled over Stanford.
BYU 29, Tennessee 26
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ty’Son Williams scored a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime after BYU made a stunning drive for a game-tying field goal in the closing seconds of regulation as the Cougars edged Tennessee.
The Vols are 0-2 for the first time since 1988. Tennessee was trying to bounce back from a humiliating 38-30 loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State.
Georgia State 48, Furman 42
ATLANTA — Dan Ellington threw five touchdown passes and Georgia State (2-0) rallied from a 17-point second-quarter deficit to defeat FCS-member Furman (1-1), which will travel to Virginia Tech this weekend.
