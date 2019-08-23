STARKVILLE, Miss. — While Mississippi State’s basketball and football programs dodged postseason bans, the NCAA has put the school on three years’ probation as part of a slew of penalties after an investigation into academic violations.
A review of the self-reported violations determined a part-time student tutor completed coursework for 10 football players and one men’s basketball player in an online class.
“Academic integrity is a core value at Mississippi State and that value guides our policies and decisions,” Mississippi State President Mark Keenum said in a school release. “Unfortunately, young people sometimes make poor decisions and those decisions have consequences.”
Keenum noted that the school reported the violations to the NCAA and removed the student tutor from university employment after learning of “possible serious instances of academic misconduct.”
Penalties include:
n Vacating an unspecified number of wins from the 2018 football season and the 2018-19 men’s basketball season.
n Ten Mississippi State football players also will miss eight games in the upcoming season.
n Mississippi State will lose one scholarship for the 2020-21 basketball season and two scholarships for both the 2021 and 2022 football seasons.
n The former tutor involved received a 10-year show cause penalty.
n Reduction in official visits for football and men’s basketball recruits.
n The NCAA doled out an unspecified fine.
The NCAA release announcing the penalties said the violations involved an online chemistry class. The release states that school officials and NCAA staffers agreed that the former tutor “completed multiple assignments, exams and, in some instances, nearly the entire course for student-athletes.”
The football players facing suspension haven’t been named. However, Mississippi State basketball player Nick Weatherspoon was suspended for the final 10 games of last season due to what was described as a “violation of team rules.” Weatherspoon is expected to sit out 11 more games in the 2019-20 season to conclude his suspension.
“Our staff at Mississippi State was proactive in our preventative measures, quick to respond, and worked in full cooperation with the NCAA enforcement staff,” athletic director John Cohen said in a statement.
NCAA clears Wisconsin WR Cephus to play
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was declared eligible to play Friday, a year after he was suspended in the fallout from a sexual assault allegation that resulted in his acquittal by a jury at trial.
Cephus was suspended from the team in August 2018 after he was charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault. Prosecutors filed the counts after two women accused him of sexually assaulting both of them in his apartment that April when they were too drunk to consent. Cephus maintained the sex was consensual and one of his accusers arranged the encounter.
A jury acquitted Cephus of the charges earlier this month and Chancellor Rebecca Blank allowed him to return to school. The athletic department said he wasn’t eligible to play in games but didn’t elaborate. Wisconsin football spokesman Brian Lucas said Friday that Cephus was ineligible because he did not fulfill the NCAA’s credit requirements in the spring semester.
The NCAA granted a waiver restoring his eligibility for the 19th-ranked Badgers, who open the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.
Huskies give nod to Eason as starting QB
SEATTLE — No. 13 Washington has named Georgia transfer Jacob Eason its starting quarterback for the season opener against Eastern Washington.
Eason was expected to land the starting job after transferring to the Huskies but was in an extended competition with sophomore Jake Haener throughout spring practice and into fall camp. Coach Chris Petersen said Haener will also play in the opener.
Eason started as a freshman at Georgia, playing in 13 games and throwing for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016.
He was injured in the first quarter of the season opener the following year and never regained the starting job after Jake Fromm took over and led the Bulldogs to the national championship game. Eason transferred and sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules.
Eason’s first start at Washington will be his first game action since Oct. 7, 2017, against Vanderbilt.