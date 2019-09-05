Cox Communications announced Thursday that the ACC Network will be on Ch. 171 and HD Ch. 1171.
The cable company struck a deal to carry the ACC Network on Wednesday.
Cox customers with the TV Essential tier and above will get the ACC Network.
It remains to be seen if Cox, which has customers in Roanoke and Roanoke County, will add the channel in time for the ACC Network’s telecast of the William and Mary-Virginia football game Friday night. Margaret-Hunter Wade, Cox’s public affairs director for Virginia, said Thursday in an email that she did not yet have a date for the channel’s Cox debut.
Wade said customers’ bills “will not be impacted at this time.”
The ACC Network launched on Aug. 22; Cox customers missed out on watching the UVa and Virginia Tech season openers last weekend.
Davie won’t make trip to face former team
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico coach Bob Davie won’t make the trip next week when the Lobos travel to face his former team, No. 8 Notre Dame.
Davie said in a statement Thursday that he will be involved with the team next week but that run game coordinator Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach for the Sept. 14 game in South Bend.
The 64-year-old Davie was rushed to an Albuquerque hospital Saturday after New Mexico’s season-opening victory over Sam Houston State. The nature of his medical issue has not been disclosed.
He says he expects to make a full recovery but will be following his wife and doctors’ advice in not making the trip.
Davie is in his eighth season leading New Mexico, where he is 34-54. He coached Notre Dame from 1997 to 2001.
Orange plan to honor ailing former player
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse is honoring former All-America Tim Green during the Orange’s game against No. 1 Clemson.
Green’s No. 72 jersey will be retired at halftime of the home opener Sept. 14. Green, who played linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons for eight years, revealed last year that he has ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Pair charged after game drone flight
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two people have been arrested for flying a drone over Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor during the Wolverines’ football season opener against Middle Tennessee State.
The drone was reported about 10:17 p.m. Saturday. University Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton says Thursday that the individuals arrested are not students at the school.
The arrests were made after the drone was reported. They face misdemeanor university ordinance and Federal Aviation Administration violations.
Overton did not release their names and said that both were released pending the authorization of warrants.
