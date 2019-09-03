Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 2, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking: Record Pts Pvs 1. Clemson (58) 1-0 1594 1 2. Alabama (6) 1-0 1540 2 3. Georgia 1-0 1435 3 4. Oklahoma 1-0 1395 4 5. Ohio State 1-0 1340 5 6. Louisiana State 1-0 1260 6 7. Michigan 1-0 1155 7 8. Notre Dame 1-0 1055 9 9. Texas 1-0 1044 10 10. Florida 1-0 990 8 11. Texas A&M 1-0 932 11 12. Washington 1-0 868 12 13. Auburn 1-0 857 16 14. Penn State 1-0 774 14 15. Utah 1-0 738 15 16. Wisconsin 1-0 568 17 17. Central Florida 1-0 513 17 18. Oregon 0-1 422 13 19. Iowa 1-0 395 19 20. Michigan State 1-0 382 20 21. Washington State 1-0 324 21 22. Syracuse 1-0 263 22 23. Stanford 1-0 249 23 24. Boise State 1-0 164 — 25. Nebraska 1-0 94 — Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 92; Cincinnati 49; Iowa State 41; Kentucky 40; Memphis 34; Oklahoma State 32; Virginia 28; Texas Christian 26; Army 24; North Carolina State 18; Miami 11; Southern California 10; Boston College 10; Northwestern 7; Tulane 4; Arizona State 4; Appalachian State 4; Minnesota 3; Hawaii 3; Fresno State 3; Troy 2; North Carolina 2; Wyoming 1; Navy 1.
The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged with No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama at the top of the first regular-season AP college football poll of 2019.
The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the media poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight in the poll presented by Regions Bank.
The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.
The top seven teams in the preseason rankings held their spots Tuesday. Clemson and Alabama were followed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 LSU and No. 7 Michigan. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 8 and Texas was ninth. Florida slipped three spots to No. 11.
Liberty coach still unsure if he can travel
Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze says his back feels better, but he still might not be able to travel to this weekend’s game at Louisiana.
The Flames’ first-year coach says he will leave it up to doctors, and the next few days will be “critical.”
The 49-year-old Freeze had back surgery Aug. 16 and has also battled a staph infection. He has been participating in practices by video hook-ups to a hotel room near the Virginia campus where he has been recuperating.
When Liberty opened the season against Syracuse on Saturday night at home, Freeze coached from a hospital bed set up in one of the coaches’ boxes.
The Flames lost 24-0.
LSU’s Charles, Divinity to play against Texas
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says projected starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles and pass-rushing linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. will play Saturday when the sixth-ranked Tigers visit No. 9 Texas.
Charles and Divinity both were present for warmups before LSU’s season-opening, 55-3 victory against Georgia Southern last Saturday.
Neither played, however, and Orgeron has declined to specify why, saying the matter was being kept “in house.”
Freshman player dies of apparent drowning
SILVER CITY, N.M. — Western New Mexico University officials say freshman wide receiver Eddie Cruz has died in an apparent drowning.
Grant County Sheriff’s officials say a New Mexico State Police dive team was called out to Bill Evans Lake north of Silver City around 3 p.m. Monday after calls about a possible drowning.
Sheriff’s officials say the incident remains under investigation.
Coastal Carolina team relocates due to storm
CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina’s football team is relocating to South Carolina’s Upstate region to get away from approaching Hurricane Dorian.
School officials said Tuesday the team would move to Greenville until it flew to Kansas where the Chanticleers will take on the Jayhawks on Saturday.
LATE MONDAY
No. 9 Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ian Book ran for one touchdown and threw for another, Jahmir Smith rushed for two scores for the No. 9 Irish.
Tony Jones Jr. rushed 15 times for 112 yards, including an 11-yard TD for Notre Dame. Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 17 yards in the first quarter.
