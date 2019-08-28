TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama middle linebacker Dylan Moses has sustained a knee injury that requires surgery.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday Moses was injured in Tuesday’s practice and is “out for an indefinite period of time.” Saban says the loss is “certainly a character check for our team.”
Moses was likely the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s top defender after the loss of a number of standouts to the NFL, including inside linebacker Mack Wilson. Alabama opens the season Saturday against Duke in Atlanta.
Moses was a finalist last season for the Butkus Award given to the nation’s top linebacker. He led the team with 86 tackles.
The Tide had already lost another projected starter at inside linebacker, Joshua McMillon, to a preseason knee injury. That left freshman Christian Harris topping the depth chart going into the season at an already thin position.
Boise State, FSU eye strengthening storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boise State and Florida State expect to make a decision Thursday about their season opener, which could be affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The neutral-site game is scheduled to be played Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida. Dorian gained hurricane strength earlier Wednesday and is forecast to become a powerful storm in the next few days.
Officials could consider starting the game earlier Saturday or canceling it altogether.
Boise State is scheduled to travel to Jacksonville on Thursday. Florida State is slated to make the trip Friday.
Tennessee DL Solomon gets NCAA waiver
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon has received an NCAA waiver enabling the Michigan transfer to play for the Volunteers immediately rather than sitting out the 2019 season.
Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed during the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference Wednesday that the NCAA had granted Solomon’s waiver request. Volquest first reported the news.
Solomon announced in December he was transferring to Tennessee. The former five-star recruit played five games and made six tackles for Michigan while struggling with injuries last season. He played 13 games and had 18 tackles in 2017.
NCAA grants appeal for Jackets’ DB Sims
ATLANTA — The NCAA has granted Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims’ appeal for immediate eligibility, making him available for the Yellow Jackets’ opener at Clemson on Thursday night.
Sims transferred to Georgia Tech in May. The Atlanta native redshirted as a true freshman at Michigan last season. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
The NCAA denied defensive lineman Antonneous Clayton’s waiver request for immediate eligibility following his transfer from Florida. He must sit out this season and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
2 Nebraska players suspended indefinitely
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has suspended wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone indefinitely.
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters announced Wednesday that Hunt and Legrone are being held out of all team activities. Walters declined to comment on the reason for the suspensions.
The No. 24 Cornhuskers open the season against South Alabama on Saturday.
