CLEMSON, S.C. — Yale coach James Jones didn’t think his team would crumble this year simply because it lost four starters off last season’s NCAA Tournament squad.
The Bulldogs showed that at Clemson on Sunday with a 54-45 victory.
Paul Atkinson had 20 points as Yale won its seventh straight game by upending an ACC opponent for a second consecutive season. Yale beat Miami 77-73 last December.
The Tigers (6-6) have lost five of six and posted their lowest point total of the year.
ACC/TOP 25 MEN
N.C. State 83, The Citadel 63
RALEIGH, N.C. — Markell Johnson had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Wolf Pack cruise past The Citadel.
Devon Daniels scored 18 points for N.C. State (9-3), which led 22-5 and outscored the Bulldogs 42-18 in the paint.
Kaiden Rice scored 19 points for The Citadel (6-6).
Georgia Tech 74, Boise State 60
HONOLULU — Moses Wright and Jordan Usher scored 18 points each and the Yellow Jackets (5-5) rallied from an eight-point deficit to beat Boise State on the first day of the Diamond Head Classic.
Abu Kigab scored 17 points and Derrick Alston Jr. 16 for Boise State (6-5), which led 31-26 at the break.
late saturday
No. 8 Oregon 84, Texas Southern 78
EUGENE, Ore. —
Payton Pritchard scored 29 points, 16 of them in the final 4:44, as the Ducks (10-2) escaped Texas Southern.
Chris Baldwin had 27 points and Tyrik Armstrong added 21 for the Tigers (3-8), who beat a ranked Oregon team 89-84 a year ago.
St. John’s 70, No. 16 Arizona 67
SAN FRANCISCO — Nick Rutherford scored the go-ahead basket on a layup with 1:03 to go and St. John’s (11-2) beat Arizona (10-3) in the Al Attles Classic despite blowing a 15-point lead in the second half.
LJ Figueroa had 21 points to help the Red Storm win their seventh straight game. The last two have come without injured scoring leader Mustapha Heron.
Zeke Nnaji had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Arizona.
top 25 WOMEN
Texas 69, No. 1 Stanford 64
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas became the first unranked women’s team to beat the No. 1 squad since January, getting 20 points and a career-best 19 rebounds from Charli Collier to defeat Stanford on Sunday.
The Longhorns (7-4) beat the No. 1 team for the first time since 2004, snapping a string of 13 losses. Stanford (10-1) is the second No. 1 to lose this season, after Oregon fell to Louisville on Nov. 30.
No. 2 UConn 97, Oklahoma 53
UNCASVILLE, Conn. —
Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 27 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks and the Huskies — with Chris Dailey filling in for coach Geno Auriemma — routed Oklahoma on Sunday .
Auriemma missed the game after surgery Wednesday to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis.
