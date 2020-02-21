SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Freshman center Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks to lead the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team to a 68-62 win at Notre Dame on Thursday night.
The Hokies (20-6, 10-5 ACC) beat Notre Dame (10-17, 5-10) for only the second time in the 13-game history of the series. Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, beating the Fighting Irish for the first time since a 2003 home win. Tech won at Notre Dame for the first time in seven tries.
The Hokies remained tied with Florida State and Duke for third place in the ACC.
Virginia Tech now has 10 conference wins for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when Tech went 10-6 in Big East play.
This is the fourth straight year that Tech has recorded at least 20 overall wins.
Taja Cole had eight points, 11 assists and five steals for Tech, while Dara Mabrey had 11 points and three steals.
The Hokies led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Virginia native Samantha Brunelle had 20 points and six 3-pointers for Notre Dame, which shot just 34.8% from the field and had 17 turnovers.
TOP 25 MEN LATE THURSDAY
Arizona State 77, No. 14 Oregon 72
TEMPE, Ariz. — Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 26 points, Rob Edwards added 24 and the Sun Devils (18-8, 9-4 Pac-12) beat Oregon (20-7, 9-5) for its sixth straight victory.
The Ducks used an 11-0 run to tie the game at 54 with 7:17 left. ASU responded with the next six points.
Payton Pritchard had 18 points for Oregon but fouled out with about two minutes left. Will Richardson also had 18 points.
No. 2 Gonzaga 71, San Francisco 54
SPOKANE, Wash. — Killian Tillie scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Gonzaga (27-1, 13-0 West Coast) rallied to beat San Francisco for its 19th consecutive victory.
Charles Minlend scored 22 for the Dons (17-11, 6-7).
With the win, Gonzaga clinched at least a share of an eighth consecutive regular-season WCC title.
No. 18 Colorado 70, Southern Cal 66
BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV had 15 points, including a floater in the lane in the final minutes, to help Colorado (21-6, 10-4 Pac-12) hold off the Trojans.
Onyeka Okongwu had 21 points for USC (19-8, 8-6).
No. 23 BYU 85, Santa Clara 75
PROVO, Utah — T.J. Haws had 28 points and nine assists as the Cougars (22-7, 11-3 West Coast) won their seventh in a row.
Yoeli Childs added 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Jake Toolson had 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Josip Vrankic had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Santa Clara (18-10, 5-8).
No. 24 Arizona 89, Oregon State 63
TUCSON, Ariz. — Josh Green scored 18 points and Nico Mannion had 12 of his 16 in the second half to help the Wildcats (19-7, 9-4 Pac-12) beat Oregon State.
Jarod Lucas had 18 points for the Beavers (15-11, 5-9).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.