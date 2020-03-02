After spending seven straight weeks outside the Associated Press Top 25, defending national champion Virginia returned to the men’s basketball rankings Monday at No. 22.
UVa was also one of five teams to return to the coaches’ poll, which is put together by USA Today. The Cavs are No. 22 in that poll as well.
The Cavaliers (21-7, 13-5) were ranked as high as No. 5 in the first week of December but dropped out in the Jan. 13 poll after losing at Boston College and at home to Syracuse in successive games.
Those were the first two of four losses in a five-game span for Virginia, which has been on a tear of late, winning six games in a row and nine of its past 10.
“In the last number of games, we’ve gotten closer,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said Monday on the ACC coaches’ teleconference, but he wasn’t talking as much about the polls as he was the manner in which the Cavaliers have been playing.
Virginia plays at Miami (14-14, 6-12) at 9 p.m. Wednesday, then hosts No. 10 Louisville on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
In Miami, Bennett will be paired against former UVa assistant Jim Larranaga, who was asked about the NCAA’s NET rankings that have the ACC ranked as the nation’s sixth-best men’s basketball conference.
The NET is not only based upon a team’s record and strength of schedule but also other factors, such as analytics and the location of the games.
“I haven’t seen it,” Larranaga said. “I’m not reading that stuff right now. I normally do, but not this year. But it’s a joke the way the ACC is being treated.
“Virginia’s having another great season. Tony Bennett’s done an incredible job again.”
In his updated Bracketology on Monday, ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi had Virginia projected as the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament, where it would meet a No. 8 seed, Illinois, in the first round.
Lunardi has only four ACC teams in the field, with Florida State as a No. 2 seed and Duke and Louisville as No. 3 seeds.
Duke, Louisville and Florida State are all ranked in the top 11 in the NET rankings. Virginia is 50th, followed by North Carolina State at No. 55 and Notre Dame at No. 58.
“I don’t think we ever expected to be that low,” said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey of the ACC’s sixth-place standing among conferences. “There’s no question about it. But, again, the math is the math and our league success as a conference wasn’t enough.
“I think for that, for the first time, the committee has to sit down and talk some basketball stuff [thanks to the NET rankings] and not just some computer math.”
Georgia Tech skipping ACC tourney
Georgia Tech (15-15, 9-9 ACC) withdrew its appeal of an NCAA postseason ban against its men’s basketball program Monday, so it will not play in next week’s ACC Tournament.
By accepting the ban this year, Georgia Tech will be eligible to compete in the postseason next season.
With the ACC Tournament field reduced from 15 teams to 14 teams, the ACC has changed the bracket. There will now be only two first-round games instead of three.
The No. 12 seed will play the No. 13 seed at 4:30 p.m. on March 10, while the No. 11 seed will meet the No. 14 seed in the other first-round game at 7 p.m.
Instead of playing the No. 15 seed in the first round, the No. 10 seed will now get a first-round bye and will play the No. 7 seed in the second round.
So Virginia Tech (6-12 in the ACC) is back in contention for a first-round bye — not only because the No. 10 seed now gets a bye, but also because Georgia Tech had been on track for a bye and now some other team will get that one.
Illinois’ Underwood gets 3-year extension
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois rewarded basketball coach Brad Underwood for a significant jump this season with a three-year contract extension through 2026, the school announced Monday.
The move comes with the Illini challenging for the Big Ten Conference championship in Underwood’s third season. They are ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25, are 20-9 overall and are tied for second in conference play with Michigan State and Wisconsin at 12-6 — a game behind Maryland. Illinois went 14-18 and 12-21 in Underwood’s first two seasons.
Gamecocks remain atop AP women’s poll
NEW YORK — South Carolina stayed at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday, receiving 27 of 30 first-place votes from the media panel. Baylor was second, getting two first-place votes. Oregon had the final one to stay at No. 3.
Louisville moved up one spot to No. 4, with UConn rounding out the top five teams in the poll. Maryland, Stanford, UCLA, Mississippi State and North Carolina State are the next five.
South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland would be the No. 1 seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began Monday.
With two weeks to go until selection Monday, the NCAA revealed the top 16 teams to this point of the season. Most of the major conferences are set to begin their tournaments this week.
ACC | MONDAY
No. 12 Duke 88,
N.C. State 69
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime as No. 12 Duke took over in the second half to beat North Carolina State.
Fellow rookie Vernon Carey Jr. added 17 points for the Blue Devils, who shot 63% after halftime and had a run of 17 straight scoring possessions to build a big lead.
It was quite a reversal for the Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5 ACC), who lost the first meeting 88-66 in Raleigh less than two weeks ago for Mike Krzyzewski’s most lopsided loss to an unranked opponent in his four decades leading the program.
Devon Daniels had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wolfpack (18-12, 9-10), who shot 50% in the first half – with most of that production coming before Duke switched to the zone to slow the penetration by Daniels and Markell Johnson.
