After losing twice last week, Virginia dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll Monday.
This is the first time UVa has not been ranked in the AP poll since the poll on Nov. 20, 2017. UVa had been ranked for 46 straight polls.
UVa (11-4) was No. 18 in last week’s poll but lost at Boston College on Tuesday and fell at home to Syracuse in overtime last weekend.
Gonzaga (18-1) stayed No. 1 in the new poll, with Baylor (13-1) jumping from No. 4 to No. 2 in the wake of its wins at Texas Tech and at Kansas. Baylor actually had more first-place votes (31) than Gonzaga (30), but Gonzaga had 1,574 points to Baylor’s 1,567.
Duke fell from No. 2 to No. 3. The Blue Devils had the other four first-place votes. Duke had 1,529 points.
Wichita State, steered by Cave Spring graduate Gregg Marshall, jumped seven spots to No. 16 after soundly beating Memphis and defeating Connecticut in double overtime. The Shockers’ only loss came against West Virginia in late November.
In addition to UVa, Penn State and Arizona fell out of the Top 25. Seton Hall, Illinois and Creighton moved into the Top 25.
S. Carolina new No. 1 in women’s Top 25
NEW YORK — South Carolina moved up three spots to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll after the top three teams from the previous week all lost.
It was a rough week for ranked teams, with 11 of them losing at least one game, including Nos. 1-3 falling in a four-day span. The last time the top three teams in the AP Top 25 lost within a span of seven days was during the 2011 NCAA Tournament.
It wasn’t just the top teams that lost. Eight of the Top 25 programs were beaten by unranked teams, showing more parity in the sport than before. Only two teams — No. 9 North Carolina State and No. 16 Gonzaga — stayed in the same place.
Baylor jumped up four spots to No. 2 on Monday after beating then-No. 1 UConn. The Lady Bears, who received seven first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel, were followed by Stanford, UConn and Louisville. Oregon, UCLA, Oregon State, N.C. State and Mississippi State rounded out the top 10.
South Carolina, which got 20 first-place votes, was last No. 1 on Feb. 9, 2015 — the end of a 12-week run atop the poll.
The Gamecocks are the fourth different team to hold the top spot in the poll this season. It’s only the third time since the AP Top 25 became a writer’s poll in the 1994-95 season that there have been four different No. 1 teams in the same year. The other two times occurred in 2003-04 and 2004-05.
There have never been five different No. 1 teams in the same year since it became a writer’s poll.
Here are a few other tidbits from the poll:
What a weekend: Arizona State had one of the greatest weekends in Division I history, knocking off then-No. 2 Oregon on Friday and No. 3 Oregon State on Sunday. It’s the first time a team has beaten two AP top-five teams in back-to-back games during the regular season since 2010, when Stanford topped No. 4 Xavier and No. 1 UConn.
The Sun Devils vaulted into the Top 25 this week at No. 18.
Rising Hawkeyes: Iowa had its own stellar week, entering the poll at No. 22 after knocking off then-No. 17 Maryland and beating then-No. 12 Indiana in double overtime. The Hawkeyes moved into a tie atop the Big Ten standings.
Falling out: Princeton dropped out of the Top 25 a week after entering, not because of anything the Tigers did wrong. They won their lone game of the week, routing rival Penn by 20 points on Saturday. The Tigers were 25th last week with just 19 points. They received 30 points this week, but the huge wins by Arizona State and Iowa pushed them in and Princeton out. Michigan also fell out of the poll this week.
New Mexico drops Bragg after arrest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico forward Carlton Bragg Jr. has been dismissed from the Lobos basketball team following his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Coach Paul Weir released a statement late Sunday, hours after Bragg’s arrest, saying the embattled player needed to focus on his personal well-being.
UNC Wilmington fires McGrath at 5-14 start
WILMINGTON, N.C. — C.B. McGrath has been fired as head coach at UNC Wilmington in the midst of a losing season and a winless conference record.
UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass announced the move in a news release Monday evening.
In his stint at Wilmington, McGrath’s teams complied a 26-58 overall record in three years. This season’s team is 5-14 overall and winless in six Colonial Athletic Association games. The Seahawks face Hofstra on Thursday.
Assistant coach Rob Burke has been named interim coach, and the school said a national search for McGrath’s replacement will begin immediately.
LATE SUNDAY TOP 25
Oregon State 82, Arizona 65
CORVALLIS, Ore. —
Tres Tinkle scored 20 points and the Beavers beat the Wildcats on Sunday night. The senior forward also had six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Ethan Thompson had 18 points and eight assists for Oregon State (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12).
Arizona dropped out of the Top 25 polls Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.