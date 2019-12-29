BLACKSBURG-- The Virginia Tech men's basketball team wrapped up nonconference play by beating Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday night at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (10-3) led 45-22 at halftime. Hunter Cattoor had 14 points in the half and Tyrece Radford had 13.
UMES of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference fell to 1-14. UMES has yet to beat a Division I foe this season.
Tech scored 13 straight points to build a 16-2 lead with 13:06 left in the first half. Cattoor had five points in the run and Radford had four points.
Tech scored 16 straight points to build a 32-5 cushion. Radford had seven points in the run and John Ojiako had six points.
Tech shot 50 percent from the field in the first half to the visitors' 33.3 percent.
Tech had six 3-pointers in the first half.
Tech scored 14 points off the Hawk's nine first-half turnovers.
