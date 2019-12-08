BLACKSBURG —Virginia Tech found out Sunday it would be playing Kentucky in the Belk Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
That turned out to be a minor detail as the Hokies wrapped up the weekend with a sizable news dump.
Coaching changes were abound as well, the biggest being the Hokies’ announcement that they’re promoting Justin Hamilton to replace retiring defensive coordinator Bud Foster after the bowl game is complete.
Hamilton, who took over as safeties coach this year, will continue in that role. The Tech alum, who played for coach Frank Beamer from 2002-05, returned to Blacksburg in 2018 as the program’s director of player development for the defense.
While that torch is being passed on New Year’s Eve, the Hokies also noted Sunday that two assistant coaches have been dismissed as well — effective immediately — according to sources close to the team.
The Hokies parted ways with running backs coach Zohn Burden and defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell on Sunday.
Burden and Mitchell were informed of the news on Sunday morning and will not coach in the bowl, the person familiar with the situation confirmed for The Roanoke Times.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente informed the team before Sunday’s practice.
“Justin has earned this opportunity to lead our defense and our football team,” Fuente was quoted in a press release sent out on Sunday. “Everyone in our program has a great deal of respect for him and his abilities. Coach Foster has reiterated to me on several occasions that Justin is ready for this next step in his coaching career.
“I feel the same way and am convinced he’s exactly the right fit for this role at Virginia Tech.”
Hamilton, 37, spent four years at VMI as one of the Keydets’ linebackers coach before returning to Blacksburg. He also served as VMI’s co-special teams coordinator in his last three seasons.
While Hamilton’s lone experience as a defensive coordinator was a three-year stint at UVa-Wise (the Cavaliers were transitioning from NAIA to NCAA Division II during the time), Foster endorsed the move in a big way.
“When Coach Fuente asked whether Coach Hamilton was ready, my answer was, ‘Absolutely, he’s ready. He’s a guy who will evolve, learn and get better from every experience,’ ” Foster said in a release. “I know Coach Fuente didn’t have to ask my opinion, but when he did it just confirmed what we were both already thinking, that we had the right man already in the building to carry the torch for the Lunch Pail Defense.”
As for the bowl game, the Belk Bowl is among the ACC’s tier one bowls, which are reserved for the upper crust of the conference.
Virginia Tech has the longest active bowl streak in the country, 27 straight seasons, ahead of Georgia (22), Oklahoma (20) and LSU (19). Florida State’s record bowl streak of 36 straight games ended last year when it went 5-7 in former coach Willie Taggert’s first year as coach.
Tech is 6-11-2 all time against Kentucky. The teams haven’t played since Frank Beamer’s first season as coach in 1987 as part of a home-and-home series the programs split. Tech won the 1986 game in Blacksburg, 17-15, and lost the rematch the following year, 14-7, in Lexington.
Kentucky is 7-5 (3-5 SEC) this season. The Wildcats won three straight to close out the regular season . They suffered multiple injuries at the quarterback position and had to turn to wide receiver Lynn Bowden as their starter (and averaged only 10 pass attempts a game as a team).
The ACC has won three straight Belk Bowls over the SEC, which includes Virginia Tech’s memorable matchup against Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl. The Hokies pulled off the biggest comeback in school history after trailing 24-0 at the half. Tech receiver Cam Phillips took home the game’s MVP honors with six catches for 115 yards.
Last year, Virginia won 28-0 over South Carolina.
