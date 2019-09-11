Wednesday
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregivers Support Group
Meetings conducted by trained facilitators for caregivers, family and friends of persons with forms of dementia.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Terrace at Harrogate, 1851 Harrogate Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 444-0343
Cuba Birdwatching and Landscape Information Session
Get an overview of three upcoming birdwatching and landscape appreciation trips to Soroa, Viñales, Bay of Pigs, and Havana, Cuba. Trips are Jan. 17-26, Feb. 7-16 and Feb. 28-March 7, 2020.
When: 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Public Library, Miller Street, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 230-3143
Thursday
Authors Matthew Burnside and Jessie van Eerden
Matthew Burnside is the author of “Postludes” and “Rules to Win the Game.” His work has appeared in Best American Experimental Writing, Diagram, The Los Angeles Review and other publications. West Virginia native Jessie van Eerden is the author of the novel “Glorybound” and other books. Her work has been featured in The Oxford American, River Teeth, Image, Gulf Coast, Appalachian Heritage and other publications.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library, Hollins University
Cost: Free
Contact: 456-9595
Friday
Q&A with Authors Matthew Burnside and Jessie van Eerden
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Lewis Reading Room, Wyndham Robertson Library, Hollins University
Salem Library Book Sale
Book sale is held in conjunction with Olde Salem Days. Thousands of books, DVDs and CDs available.
When: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Salem Public Library, 28 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 389-7037
Earth Friendly Friday — Hydroelectric: The Other Renewable Energy
Frank M. Simms, an engineer and a longtime manager of a hydroelectric department for a major multi-state utility, discusses hydroelectric power as part of the energy mix.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 2015 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 343-5080
Saturday
Salem Library Book Sale
See Friday’s listing.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Layden Williams Book Launch
Roanoke Valley native and former college basketball player Layden Williams will sign and answer questions about his memoir, “Beyond the Game,” which chronicles his days as a student-athlete and the challenge to find his identity after his sports career ended. To RSVP, go to btgbooklaunch.eventbrite.com.
When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 202 Social House, 202 Market Street, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 815-7448
Medicare Decisions Made Easy
People turning 65 within the next 12 months or who have delayed taking Medicare coverage can learn more about Medicare choices, eligibility and other requirements.
When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg.
Cost: Free
Contact: 529-1308
Crohn’s and Colitis Support Group
A support group offers help to people with Crohn’s disease and colitis.
When: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, 2900 Lamb Circle, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 505-8337
Sunday
Sunday Morning Book Study
Christiansburg Presbyterian Church studies Philip Gulley’s “The Evolution of Faith: How God Is Creating a Better Christianity.”
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Christiansburg Presbyterian Church, 107 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-2802
Salem Library Book Sale
See Friday’s listing.
When: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Blacksburg Meditation Group
The informal session usually involves an hour of silent meditation, including time for sitting and walking.
When: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: 205 Washington St. SW, 205 Washington St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com
Monday
Coffee and Conversation
Join a bereavement counselor for a cup of coffee and a pastry made by Good Samaritan Hospice volunteers.
When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 776-0198
Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs: “Up to Date Designs”
The Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs presents a program by floral designers and seasoned garden clubbers, Nancy Goodman, Rita Leiser and Brenda McManaway. The program is open to the public.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 343-4519
Salem Museum Speaker Series: How Salem Became Virginia’s Championship City
Carey Harveycutter will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how Salem became a premiere location for state and national sports championships.
When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Salem Museum, 801 E Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 389-6760
Tuesday
Teen Book Club
The Eagle Rock Library holds its first meeting to organize a reading group. Snacks provided.
When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Eagle Rock Library, 55 Eagles’ Nest Drive, Eagle Rock
Cost: Free
Contact: 928-2800
Votes for Women: The Centennial Year
The Alleghany and Floyd Courthouse Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates Constitution week and the centennial of women getting the right to vote. The meeting includes a portrayal of First Lady Edith Wilson.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-6965
Roanoke World War II Roundtable
Cliff Young will talk about model making and American tanks in World War II.
When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road N.W., Roanoke
Cost: $1
Contact: 343-9701
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.