Wednesday

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregivers Support Group

Meetings conducted by trained facilitators for caregivers, family and friends of persons with forms of dementia.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Terrace at Harrogate, 1851 Harrogate Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 444-0343

Cuba Birdwatching and Landscape Information Session

Get an overview of three upcoming birdwatching and landscape appreciation trips to Soroa, Viñales, Bay of Pigs, and Havana, Cuba. Trips are Jan. 17-26, Feb. 7-16 and Feb. 28-March 7, 2020.

When: 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Public Library, Miller Street, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 230-3143

Thursday

Authors Matthew Burnside and Jessie van Eerden

Matthew Burnside is the author of “Postludes” and “Rules to Win the Game.” His work has appeared in Best American Experimental Writing, Diagram, The Los Angeles Review and other publications. West Virginia native Jessie van Eerden is the author of the novel “Glorybound” and other books. Her work has been featured in The Oxford American, River Teeth, Image, Gulf Coast, Appalachian Heritage and other publications.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library, Hollins University

Cost: Free

Contact: 456-9595

Friday

Q&A with Authors Matthew Burnside and Jessie van Eerden

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Lewis Reading Room, Wyndham Robertson Library, Hollins University

Salem Library Book Sale

Book sale is held in conjunction with Olde Salem Days. Thousands of books, DVDs and CDs available.

When: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Salem Public Library, 28 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 389-7037

Earth Friendly Friday — Hydroelectric: The Other Renewable Energy

Frank M. Simms, an engineer and a longtime manager of a hydroelectric department for a major multi-state utility, discusses hydroelectric power as part of the energy mix.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 2015 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 343-5080

Saturday

Salem Library Book Sale

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Layden Williams Book Launch

Roanoke Valley native and former college basketball player Layden Williams will sign and answer questions about his memoir, “Beyond the Game,” which chronicles his days as a student-athlete and the challenge to find his identity after his sports career ended. To RSVP, go to btgbooklaunch.eventbrite.com.

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 202 Social House, 202 Market Street, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 815-7448

Medicare Decisions Made Easy

People turning 65 within the next 12 months or who have delayed taking Medicare coverage can learn more about Medicare choices, eligibility and other requirements.

When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg.

Cost: Free

Contact: 529-1308

Crohn’s and Colitis Support Group

A support group offers help to people with Crohn’s disease and colitis.

When: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, 2900 Lamb Circle, Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 505-8337

Sunday

Sunday Morning Book Study

Christiansburg Presbyterian Church studies Philip Gulley’s “The Evolution of Faith: How God Is Creating a Better Christianity.”

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Christiansburg Presbyterian Church, 107 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 382-2802

Salem Library Book Sale

When: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Blacksburg Meditation Group

The informal session usually involves an hour of silent meditation, including time for sitting and walking.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 205 Washington St. SW, 205 Washington St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com

Monday

Coffee and Conversation

Join a bereavement counselor for a cup of coffee and a pastry made by Good Samaritan Hospice volunteers.

When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 776-0198

Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs: “Up to Date Designs”

The Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs presents a program by floral designers and seasoned garden clubbers, Nancy Goodman, Rita Leiser and Brenda McManaway. The program is open to the public.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 343-4519

Salem Museum Speaker Series: How Salem Became Virginia’s Championship City

Carey Harveycutter will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how Salem became a premiere location for state and national sports championships.

When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Museum, 801 E Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 389-6760

Tuesday

Teen Book Club

The Eagle Rock Library holds its first meeting to organize a reading group. Snacks provided.

When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Eagle Rock Library, 55 Eagles’ Nest Drive, Eagle Rock

Cost: Free

Contact: 928-2800

Votes for Women: The Centennial Year

The Alleghany and Floyd Courthouse Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates Constitution week and the centennial of women getting the right to vote. The meeting includes a portrayal of First Lady Edith Wilson.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 382-6965

Roanoke World War II Roundtable

Cliff Young will talk about model making and American tanks in World War II.

When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road N.W., Roanoke

Cost: $1

Contact: 343-9701

