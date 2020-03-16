The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, which has brought as many as 3,000 runners to Roanoke each spring since 2010, has become a victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s event was canceled Monday afternoon at the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control, which has called for the cancellation of events with more than 50 people.
That edict will remain in place for the next eight weeks.
“It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the cancellation,” race officials said.” This race, started by a group of volunteers who felt their hometown needed a marathon, has grown into an event that is helping build a better community.”
Runners who already had paid their entry fee will have three options, including the direction of that fee toward an anticipated 2021 race.
Another option is run a “virtual marathon,” details of which can be found on the event’s website.
Entrants can also elect to donate to the Roanoke Outside Foundation, which benefits several nonprofit agencies in the area.
“As a homegrown event that shares revenue with 15 nonprofits, we are not sure we can weather a scenario in which every runner defers until next year,” marathon directors said. “Our appeal to you is to run virtually or donate in support of our small boutique race.”
The deadline for switching to the virtual race, which allows runners to run at their convenience, is April 13 and must be completed by May 4. The decision to defer to the 2021 race must be made by April 2.
Information for deferrals to next year’s race and this year’s virtual race can be accessed at blueridgemarathon.com/covid-19-updates.
Hokies postpone football pro day
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech won’t be holding its annual pro day on Friday.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL is prohibiting team personnel from visiting schools and hosting draft-eligible prospects for the foreseeable future.
Tech postponed the event “indefinitely,” but it might not happen at all, with the league committed to holding the draft on April 23-25. The NFL released a press release on Monday saying the draft will proceed as scheduled without the public events that were planned in Las Vegas.
The Hokies didn’t release an official list of participants for Friday’s pro day, but it was expected to feature draft-eligible prospects from the 2019 team and some other recent graduates looking to catch on with NFL teams.
Tight end Dalton Keene was the only Tech player invited to the NFL combine this year. Other Hokies players hoping to impress scouts ahead of this year’s draft include running back Deshawn McClease, safety Reggie Floyd and quarterback Ryan Willis.
Tech’s annual spring game remains on the schedule for April 18, but it’s just a matter of time before that gets postponed or canceled, given the CDC’s recommendation over the weekend that gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed for the next eight weeks.
The Hokies delayed the start of spring camp after the ACC suspended “all athletic related activities” last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.