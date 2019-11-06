CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina struggled early but freshman Cole Anthony, a preseason All-ACC pick, got hot in the second half, helping the Tar Heels to a 76-65 home victory on Wednesday over conference foe Notre Dame.
Anthony led all scorers in the season opener for both teams with 34 points and added 11 rebounds.
With his father — former UNLV and NBA guard Greg Anthony — in the stands, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason freshman of the year broke Rashad McCants’ 17-year-old scoring record by a freshman in his first game and finished 12 of 24 from the field with six 3-pointers.
The Tar Heels entered the 2019-20 season with almost an entirely new roster. Their top five scorers from the 2018-19 team have all moved on to the NBA.
Boston College 77, Wake Forest 70
BOSTON — Boston College turned up the speed and handled the pressure of their season-opening conference test with some tough defense.
Derryck Thornton scored a career-high 23 points and Nik Popovic had 19 to lead BC to a victory over Wake Forest Wednesday night in the season opener for both schools.
Top 25
No. 23 Purdue 79, Green Bay 57
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jahaad Proctor scored 26 points in his first game at Mackey Arena, Eric Hunter added 15 and No. 23 Purdue pulled away from Green Bay — the Boilermakers’ seventh straight opening-night win.
Tuesday’s late games
No. 2 Kentucky 69, No. 1 Michigan State 62
NEW YORK — Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky’s latest freshman star, scored 26 points and the second-ranked Wildcats opened the season with a victory against Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.
The Nos. 1 and 2 teams opened their seasons against each other for the first time since 1975 and the Wildcats made their case to be top-ranked next week.
No. 15 Oregon 71, Fresno State 57
EUGENE, Ore. — Payton Pritchard scored 24 points, Chris Duarte added 16 in his first game with Oregon and the Ducks beat Fresno State.
No. 17 Utah State 81, Montana State 73
LOGAN, Utah — Sam Merrill scored 28 points and Utah State got past Montana State.
No. 20 Saint Mary’s 65, Wisconsin 63, OT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jordan Ford scored 26 points, Malik Fitts added 16 and Saint Mary’s hung on to beat Wisconsin in overtime.
No. 24 Auburn 83, Georgia Southern 74
AUBURN, Ala. — Samir Doughty scored 20 points to lead Auburn past Georgia Southern. The Tigers, coming off their first Final Four trip last season, could never quite pull away from the Sun Belt Conference’s Eagles, who are coached by Salem’s Mark Byington.
— From wire reports
