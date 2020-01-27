RALEIGH, N.C. — Garrison Brooks had 25 points and 11 rebounds to help North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 75-65 on Monday night.
Leaky Black added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tar Heels (10-10, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who went ahead for good late in the first half to extend their road success in the longtime rivalry between nearby schools. The Tar Heels were again shorthanded with freshman star Cole Anthony still sidelined following knee surgery, yet UNC shot 49% and led by as many as 11 points after halftime.
When it was over, UNC had claimed a seventh straight win on N.C. State’s homecourt, while Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams earned his 31st win in 35 tries against the Wolfpack during his 17 years with the Tar Heels.
D.J. Funderburk scored 18 points to lead the Wolfpack (14-7, 5-5), who shot 42% and made just 4 of 20 3-pointers. N.C. State had trouble most of the night defending the 6-foot-9 Brooks inside, then came up empty on several key sequences in the second half as time dwindled away.
TOP 25 WOMEN
Team USA at UConn, 7 p.m.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Before anyone knew it, Geno Auriemma was fired up on the sideline, arguing with the refs and all, as his team climbed out of an early double-digit deficit to take the lead over the group of players looking to make the 2020 Olympic team. Though the Huskies couldn’t pull off the upset after being outscored 27-13 in the decisive fourth quarter, they hung around longer than most anticipated and saw players like Megan Walker (22 points) Anna Makurat (10 points) have little issue going head-to-head with the pros in what was ultimately a 79-64 loss.
notes
ACC penalizes Notre Dame, Brey for comments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has fined Notre Dame $20,000 and publicly reprimanded Fighting Irish basketball coach Mike Brey for his comments about officiating after Saturday’s 1-point loss at Florida State.
Brey referenced several issues after the 85-84 loss to the Seminoles, including a technical foul called on the Irish bench with 2:31 left. He also mentioned game official John Gaffney by name as he left the news conference in Tallahassee.
Baylor remains No. 1, AP Top 25 sees few changes at top
Baylor is No. 1 for a second straight week in an AP Top 25 poll that had no major changes at the top, a rare bit of stability in a wildly unpredictable season.
The Bears stayed well ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday’s poll, part of an unchanged top seven for the first time this season. The only change in the top 10 came with Villanova moving up a spot to No. 8 to swap positions with No. 9 Duke. That comes in a season that has seen seven different teams reach No. 1 this season, matching a record set during the 1982-83 season.
Oregon moves up to No. 3 in AP women’s basketball poll
NEW YORK — Oregon moved up one spot in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll to No. 3 after beating rival Oregon State twice in a 48-hour span.
The Ducks jumped UConn to move behind South Carolina and Baylor in the Top 25 released Monday. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor garnered three and Louisville one.
UConn, which beat Tennessee and East Carolina last week, was fourth and Louisville fifth in the latest poll. Stanford, N.C. State, UCLA, Mississippi State and Oregon State round out the first 10 teams. The Beavers dropped three spots after getting swept by Oregon.
Michigan’s Zavier Simpson suspended for violation
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for an unspecified violation of team policies and will miss Tuesday night’s game at Nebraska.
Howard did not provide details of what rule Simpson violated. He did say Simpson’s status would be evaluated again after Tuesday’s game.
Simpson, a senior, averages a team-high 33.8 minutes, along with 12.8 points. He also leads the nation with 8.3 assists per game and has been a defensive leader for the Wolverines for much of his career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.