A light holiday schedule led to a rare quiet week atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
Gonzaga remained at No. 1 for a second straight week, receiving 63 first-place votes from a 65-member panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five.
The Buckeyes dropped three places after losing 67-59 to West Virginia, which climbed six places to No. 16.
Virginia dropped three spots to No. 19 despite beating Navy on Sunday.
UConn women return to familiar No. 1
NEW YORK — UConn finished off the decade in the same spot where it began — No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
The Huskies received 19 first-place votes on Monday, beating No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Oregon State, which both got five first-place votes. South Carolina and Stanford round out the top five.
With few games this week because of the holidays, the first 22 teams in the poll stayed the same as the previous week.
monday TOP 25/ACC MEN
No. 6 Baylor 83, Jackson State 57
WACO, Texas — Jared Butler had 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Baylor (10-1), while MaCio Teague finished with 16 points and Davion Mitchell had 14. Freddie Gillespie had his fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
No. 10 Villanova 68, Xavier 62
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Collin Gillespie scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead No. 10 Villanova (10-2) to a victory over Xavier in the Big East Conference opener for both teams.
Naji Marshall had 19 points to pace Xavier (9-3).
No. 20 Dayton 77, North Florida 59
DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored a career-high 31 points, most of them off dunks and layups, as No. 20 Dayton used its front-line advantage and pulled away from North Florida.
The Flyers (11-2) forced 21 turnovers that set up easy baskets.
North Carolina 70, Yale 67
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Roy Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale.
Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels (8-5) in their final nonconference game.
Pitt 87, Canisius 79
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh freshman Justin Champagnie made 5 of 6 3-pointers and tied his career high by scoring 21 points as the Panthers (10-3) held off Canisius.
LATE SUNDAY
Michigan St. 95, W. Michigan 62
Foster Loyer scored 16 points and combined with Jack Hoiberg for 12 assists and one turnover to help Michigan State (10-3) run away from Western Michigan.
