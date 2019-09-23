For some cross country competitors, the challenge of a hilly, winding 5-kilometer course can be overwhelming.
For Roanoke Catholic’s Danny Connelly, those obstacles are nothing compared to the personal journey he’s faced over the past several years.
After a promising start to his running career in junior high, Connelly was hampered by both health and physical setbacks that affected his production as a freshman, sophomore and even part of his junior year.
The Celtics have competed in three major events this fall, and Connelly has come out on top three times.
And those victories make the Cathlolic senior this week’s Crunch Fitness/Mellow Mushroom High School Athlete of the Week.
It started with a victory at the Giles Invitational, when Connelly edged out defending Class 1 champion Dylan May of Parry McCluer to win that event. Since then, he has also taken top honors in the Black Division of the Knights Crossing meet and Hidden Valley’s Clash with the Titans.
“It’s been a challenge for him,” said Roanoke Catholic cross country coach Cathy Connelly, who is also Danny’s mother. “But he’s on a good path now.”
The path could lead to more running after high school. Connelly’s times and results are drawing interest from several Division I and II college programs, and he hopes to make a decision soon, according to Cathy Connelly.
