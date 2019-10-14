For the past several years, Chloe Rogers has been one of the most steady, reliable members of the Hidden Valley girls cross country team . The senior is always sure to provide the Titans a solid finish and contribute a low points number to the team’s score.
This past weekend at the 23rd Annual Disney Cross Country Classic in Orlando, Florida, Rogers emerged from the pack and assumed the role as the Titans’ leader. Her time of 20 minutes, 8 seconds earned her a team-best fourth-place finish, as Hidden Valley easily won its division of the meet, with six runners finishing in the top 10.
For her accomplishment, Rogers is this week’s Crunch Fitness/Mellow Mushroom High School Athlete of the Week.
It was really no surprise to Rogers’ coaches or teammates that she put together such a solid race. Last year, when the Titans won the VHSL Class 3 state girls title, Rogers finished 18th. That came after an eighth-place effort in Hidden Valley’s regional.
In addition to her Disney finish in 2019, Rogers placed ninth at the Fork Union Invitational, and was 11th in her home-course Clash of the Titans.
“She’s been a great member of the team,” Hidden Valley coach Dan King said. “And she ran a great race [in Florida].”
