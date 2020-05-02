CHANNING BLEVINS | George Wythe | Senior

Blevins closed his high school career by winning the VHSL Class 1 state championship for the second year in a row with a 73 at the Pete Dye River Course. He also won the Region 1C title with a 71 at the River Course, and he shot 72 at Auburn Hills to claim the Mountain Empire District tournament. He won the Woodford Invitational with a 61 on his home course at Wytheville Golf Club and tied for fourth place in the Heritage Invitational. Blevins signed with Radford University.

