CHICAGO — It has become one of the NBA’s most revered traditions: On the morning of the NBA All-Star Game, the league pays tribute to retired players with what is called the Legends Brunch. It brings together about 3,000 guests, and every year a recent retiree with ties to the game’s host city is honored.
When the game was in Los Angeles two years ago, the NBA wanted to honor Kobe Bryant.
He declined. He couldn’t attend. His reason: his daughter Gianna Bryant had a game that morning.
“That said, to us, everything about his priorities,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Sunday as he recalled that conversation with Bryant.
This All-Star weekend is in Michael Jordan’s longtime home of Chicago, which will be highlighted by a game where LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as captains — but it was, predictably and understandably, overshadowed by Bryant. It’s been three weeks now since he, 13-year-old Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California. And the mourning period is still very active, very real, very necessary.
The first Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be handed out later Sunday night, given to the player voted as the biggest star of the All-Star Game — a trophy that Bryant hoisted four times. Jennifer Hudson, wearing the Lakers’ deep purple, performed a pregame tribute to Bryant. Players on James’ team wore Gianna’s No. 2 on their jerseys and players on Antetokounmpo’s team wore Kobe’s No. 24 on theirs. And all players wore a patch with nine stars, one for each victim of the crash.
Gordon loses dunk contest to Jones
CHICAGO — Aaron Gordon lost another epic dunk contest. And it was by a couple of inches — namely, the top of Tacko Fall’s head.
Derrick Jones Jr. finally got his long-awaited dunk contest title as an exclamation point to an scintillating All-Star Saturday Night, both for him and the Miami Heat. Jones and Gordon needed a dunk-off to decide a winner, Jones prevailing 48-47 in the one that determined who left with the trophy.
Miami’s Bam Adebayo won the skills title as well, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield took the 3-point crown. Their wins were absolute, without ambiguity: the ball going in told the tale. But the dunk contest came down to the judges’ call.
Gordon brushed against the back of Fall’s head, and that was enough to sway three of the judges — they gave 9s, and that combined with two 10s added to the final 47. Jones said he would have settled for another dunk-off round.
Thing is, it wasn’t clear if they would have dunked again had it still been tied after Gordon’s final attempt. The NBA was not going to permit co-champions, and there would have been a point — which they were possibly at — when judges would have had to vote and decide a winner.
Controversy reigned regardless. And much like 2016, when Gordon lost to Zach LaVine in one of the best dunk contests ever, the Magic forward — who set a dunk contest record with five perfect scores — left frustrated.
“I feel like I should have two trophies,” Gordon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.